Sleep Masks Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

According to the WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council) and development statistics of the travel and tourism market reflects that the market contributed US$ 8.8 Tn to world GDP, accounting for a 10.4% market share. Sleeping masks amid air travel help travelers to sleep peacefully and comfortably amid the journey.

Manufacturers such as Dream Essentials LLC launched Escape Travel Sleep Mask. The market is an entirely adjustable strap with 100% light blocking for relaxing and effective sleep. The product is accessible with a carry pouch and free earplugs.

Novel job types are dominant in the market with the growth in industrialization and rise in economic activity that provides workers to work in night shifts. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) professionals Nurses, and other night shift and 24×7 workers who often require to work at night and sleep amid the day from time to time face sleep disorders.

Eye masks or sleep masks are extensively utilized by nurses 24×7 workers and other night shift and to sleep well and sleep faster amid the day time. Therefore, an increasing number of late-night workers across the globe is limiting to an increase in sleep masks sale.

Sleep masks necessitate repeated wash as well as frequent cleaning, which may cause the materials to damage rapidly. A reduced amount of service life of these masks is likely to hamper growth during the forecast period.

Usually, masks associated with higher cost points have longer lifespans than those with a lesser price due to the use of better material amid production. The price rise can influence the sales of sleep masks negatively.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an immense impact on several sectors and the sleep masks industry is no exception. The disorder in raw material availability and supply chains has to lead the market towards economic uncertainties. Companies are focusing to shift towards online platforms to endure their revenue pool.

The crisis is escalating the need for the digital transformation as businesses and governments attempt to offer daily connectivity and essentials to affected communities. The online platform also removes obstacles for small businesses to swell, offering masks at better quality and delivery at a lower cost. While the outbreak is influencing consumers buying preferences, the partial lift in lockdowns, globally, the sleep masks market will reflect a robust recovery.

North America is securing its dominant positions in the global sleep masks market with a higher market share over the forecast period, trailed by East Asia and Europe. The expansion in the region could be due to rising cases of insomnia and sleep apnea attended by the prevalence of substitute treatments contrary to pharmaceutical drugs with side effects. Moreover, users in the region are broadly opting for physical fitness, meditation, and sleep masks to enhance the symptoms of sleep-related illnesses. South Asia and Oceania provide lucrative prospects for market participants to leverage demand from the rising millennial population. Sleep Masks Market – Competitive Analysis