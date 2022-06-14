Sales Of Honey Is Registering A Positive CAGR Of 5.1% Over The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Honey market analysis, by nature (organic honey, regular honey), by-product (clear honey, varietal honey, manuka honey, sourwood honey, buckwheat honey, rosemary honey, dandelion honey, eucalyptus honey), by packaging (honey in glass jars) , honey in plastic containers, honey in bulk packaging) – Global Market Insights 2021-2031 Request a sample to stay ‘ahead’ of your competitors. https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4076

Fact.MR’s report predicts that the global honey market will register a positive CAGR of 5.3%, accumulating a market value of USD 15.2 billion in the forecast period 2021-2031. Honey manufacturers are focused on providing honey in its pure form with added flavor.

In the past 5 years, between 2016 and 2020, the global honey market has exceeded the market value of USD 9 billion and expanded at a CAGR of 4% over the historical period. Honey consumption has risen particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic as individuals seek to consume foods that can help boost immunity and protect against microbial-based infections.

Honey manufacturers are focusing on importing honey and offering it on a larger geographic scale. Demand from end industries such as bakeries and beverages has been driven over time. This, in turn, had a positive effect on honey sales.

Highlights of market research

Global honey market expected to surge 1.6 times by 2031 compared to 2021

By sales channel, food and beverage will emerge as the dominant segment, accounting for 70% of global demand.

Organic honey sales surge to reach US$150 million by the end of 2022

The US will be a lucrative market expanding at a CAGR of 6% through 2031.

Europe will be the largest market, accounting for one-third of global market sales.

3 out of 10 honey sales occur across Asia, with China overtaking other countries

Middle East and Africa account for 20% of global honey sales from 2021 to 2031

“Rising consumption due to its medicinal properties and the different flavors of honey is driving the demand for honey and honey-based products, providing significant expansion opportunities for major manufacturers,” says Fact.MR analysts.

competitive landscape

Key manufacturers of honey include Valeo Foods Group, Uren Food Group, Miller Honey Company, Beechworth Honey Pvt Ltd, QQR Paynes Bee Farm, Beyond Hive, Oha Honey LP, Barkman Honey LLC, Dabur India Ltd, Streamland Biological Technology Ltd, Bee This is Maid. Honey and capilano honey.

The Beechworth Honey Pty Ltd company develops and offers numerous honey products such as Bee Warm Almond Honey, Bee Fruit Flavored Ash Honey, Bee Fruit Blackberry Honey, Honey Chocolate and Hazelnut, Honey for Cheese, Honey Ginger Soda.

In January 2021, Valeo Foods Group acquired Schluckwerder Holding GmbH, a leading professional producer of confectionery products, with a total revenue of up to €1.2 million. It also allows companies to distribute more honey-based confectionery products.

more valuable insight

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the global honey market in New Products, providing historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the years 2021-2031.

This study included natural (organic and conventional) product types (clear honey, varietal honey, Manuka honey, sourwood honey, buckwheat honey, rosemary honey, dandelion honey, eucalyptus honey, etc.), packaging (glass bottles, plastic containers, and bulk packaging). Sales channels (business-to-business, food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, consumer-to-consumer transactions, modern trade channels, convenience stores, online retailers and other channels) and 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia) , Oceania and Middle East and Africa).

Key Players Analyzed in Honey Market Research:

valeo food

business hours food group

Hein Daniel Group

Miller Honey Farms Inc.

Beechworth Honey Pty Ltd.

Paynes Bee Farm Co., Ltd.

Healthy Sweeteners Inc.

Weatherspoon Organics Co., Ltd.

Davur India Co., Ltd.

Capilano Honey Co., Ltd.

Pastilli Limited

Adi Honey Palms LP

Royal B EOOD

By Region, Honey Market Research Includes:

Us

Canada

brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Germany

uk

france

Spain

Italy

Benelux

russia

China

Japan

Republic of Korea

India

ASEAN

australia

New Zealand

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Main sectors covered

nature organic honey conventional honey

product clear honey variety honey Manuka Honey Sourwood Honey Buckwheat Honey rosemary honey dandelion honey eucalyptus honey other honey

packaging honey in a glass jar Honey in a plastic container Honey in bulk packaging

sales channel Selling honey through B2B channels Selling honey through food and beverage channels Selling honey through cosmetics and personal care channels Selling honey through pharmaceutical channels Sales of honey to consumer channels through businesses Selling honey through modern trade channels Selling honey through convenience stores Selling honey through online retailers Selling honey through other channels



The report covers the following Honey market insights and assessments which are helpful to all the participants involved in the Honey market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand Honey

Latest industry analysis of Honey market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Key trends Honey market analysis and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changes in honey demand and consumption of various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive Data and Competitive Analysis of Honey Key Players

Honey Market sales in the US will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Europe’s honey demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in Honey Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends of the Honey market industry? What key strategies are businesses adopting to expand their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potential of the Honey Market? What are the key honey market drivers and what are their projected short-, medium- and long-term impacts? What is the size of the Honey market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

