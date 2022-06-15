Canada-Based Fintech, Chimoney Rebrands, Adds New Features as It Joins 2022 Collision

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Chimoney, a Canada-based Fintech facilitating global bulk disbursement with flexible options and payment infrastructure has announced new brand messages and repositioning for the inclusion of new features. The startup which previously facilitated disbursement on its intuitive dashboard will now enable disbursement through Slack and more daily-life platforms and with global businesses to unleash their utility by integrating with Chimoney’s super API.

Speaking on the rebranding and inclusion of new features, Atchima Munpakpien, Head of Marketing said that the rebranding and new features were a part of an effort to simplify the website, improve the user experience, and offer more solutions to a wider range of users. The brand is now seen as the comprehensive infrastructure for any kind of payment chain.

“We’re upgrading the website experience as we move from a gift of choice or flexible gifting platform to payment infrastructure, covering ChiPay, which is an exclusive bulk payout system but still personalized and ChiConnect, a plug and play API for businesses to enable their users to cash out in-app assets to over 300 gift cards, airtime, mobile money, banks, and more. With the new design practices joining the force, the releases aim to facilitate easier navigation and faster transactions,” she explained.

To add more excitement to the integration world, one of the new features will allow businesses and organizations to send perks or payments that can be redeemed into anything—cryptocurrencies, mobile money, airtime, gift cards, and others—without leaving Slack.

The futuristic company is also preparing to join the 2022 Collision starting June 20. The Collision Conference is one of the premier technology conferences in North America which has seen some of the biggest founders and CEOs since the first edition in 2013.

For the 2022 edition, Nicolas Cary, CEO, and founder of Blockchain, Thomas Dohmke of Github, Chris Best of Substack, and Flori Marquez of Bloc-fi among other prominent founders, innovators, partners and are expected.

Commenting on the start-up’s participation in the conference, Uchi Uchibeke, Chimoney’s founder stated that as a company offering API for global payments and exchange of value between crypto and traditional finance, Chimoney is excited to connect with other global startups and share its ambition to increase the utility of crypto and stored value globally.

About Chimoney

Chimoney is the payout platform and API that works globally by enabling organizations to payout to one or thousands of individuals with their email or social media username. Chimoney supports digital assets like cryptocurrencies, gift cards, mobile money, and airtime and is used worldwide by employers, event organizers, student groups, experiential marketing companies, and more. Learn more about Chimoney at chimoney.io.

