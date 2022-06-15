Polyurethane Leather Market Share, Size Global Industry Insights, Development, Top Manufacture, Major Drivers, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2019-2029

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15— /EPR Network/ —

Polyurethane Leather Market: Introduction

Polyurethanes are the vital polymers for the production of artificial leather/ micro-porous artificial leather. For the production of synthetic leather products, the coagulation process is used in which polyurethane is dissolved with dimethylformamide and cellulose fiber. The end product is synthetic leather – polyurethane leather. Polyurethane is formed by the reaction of diisocyanate and chain extender, which exist simultaneously in a molecule. Owing to its molecular structure, polyurethane leather has both elasticity and tenacity. In term of physical properties polyurethane leather includes benefits such as better tensile strength, shear stiffness, rigidity, compression, surface friction, and roughness, as compared to other types of synthetic leather. Primary applications of polyurethane leather include footwear, clothing, furnishing, automotive, electronics, sports, bags & wallet, and among others.

Polyurethane Leather Market: Dynamics

The global PU (Polyurethane) leather market is in the growth phase and is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. Government environmental regulations related to the emission of Dioxins will contribute towards its growth in the forecast period.

As PU is environment-friendly in comparison with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) leather due to non- emission of dioxins. Polyurethane leather also has relatively better quality and lighter in weight. Other than this it also has a better product life. Attributing to these superior properties the demand for polyurethane leather is upsurge.

Further, the increase in production of passenger cars and heavy vehicles is expected to boost the demand for synthetic leathers such as polyurethane leather globally in the near future. Huge demand for bags and wallets fueling the luxury goods sector, concerning both accessible and high-end luxury.

With an increase in personal consumption coupled with an increase in disposable income, which in turn, the demand for polyurethane leather is booming. On the flip side, availability of substitutes such as genuine leathers acts as a key restraint for the global polyurethane leather market by end of forecast period i.e. 2029.

Polyurethane Leather Market: Segmentation

Application Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive Seat Covers & Head Rests Door Panels Dashboards & Rear Shelves Steering Cover Other Interior Trim

Clothing

Bags & Wallets

Sports

Electronics

Others Sales Channel OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftersales Region North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Polyurethane Leather Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the South East Asia Pacific region is expected to be a major contributor to the market growth in the next ten years. In Southeast Asia Pacific, the growing population and general increase in disposable income have led to an increase in the demand for leather and luxury products, which is constantly maintaining the supply of polyurethane leather as a raw material.

It is expected that high demand for end-use products in the region which in turn to propel the global polyurethane leather market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, North America and Europe are anticipated to hold one-fourth market share in the global polyurethane leather market and is projected to grow with a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Besides, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to grow with a relatively weak growth rate as compared to other regions.

Polyurethane Leather Market: Key Players

The global polyurethane leather market is expected to be a highly fragmented market owing to the presence of a number of manufactures of polyurethane leather. Few key players of polyurethane leather are identified across the value chain of global market which is – Stahl Holdings B.V., Ocean Plastic Co., Ltd., NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, DOW chemical Company, Bayer, BASF SE, BZ Leather Company, ANLI Material Tech Co., DAEWON Chemical, and among others.

The global polyurethane leather research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Global polyurethane leather market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report on global polyurethane leather market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

