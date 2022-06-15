Vehicles for Disabled Market Supply-Demand Analysis: Worldwide Industry Growth, Size and End User Brief Analysis, Competitive Strategies 2019-2029

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15— /EPR Network/ —

Vehicles for Disabled Market: Introduction

The Vehicles for Disabled is basically vehicle which has self-navigating wheelchair, it is design to transport a disabled person form one place to its destination place. The wheelchair of vehicle is equipped with a digital camera, a scanning ultrasonic rangefinder, and an on-board microcomputer. The Vehicles for Disabled has wide ramp and more height as compared to the normal vehicle, it provide easy entry and exit for the disabled person. The vehicle has latching tailgate with easy release handle secures the manual fold out for a safe and clatter free ride. The Vehicles for Disabled also has car top wheelchair carrier that conveniently lifts and stores wheelchair in a weatherproof rooftop compartment.

Vehicles for Disabled Market: Dynamics

Increasing accident rate is eventually increasing the population of disabled people. According to the global road crash statistics of World Health Organization (WHO), nearly each year 1.25 million people die in road accidents, on average 3,287 deaths a day and 20-50 million are injured or disabled. This factor is expected to drive the demand of vehicles for disabled market in the near future. However, lack of medical reimbursement and high cost is anticipated to lower down the sales of Vehicles for Disabled people.

Vehicles for Disabled Market: Segmentation

Based on the Vehicle Type Passenger Car

Mobility Scooter

SUV Based on the Personal Use Healthcare

Material Handling

Grocery & Retail Based on the Entry Mechanism Lifting Equipment

Ramp Based on the Driving Seat Swivel Seat

Wheelchair

Normal Seat

Programmable Turning Seat Based on the Entry Design Rear Entry

Side Entry Based on the Manufacturer Type OEM

Customized Manufacturing

Vehicles for Disabled Market: Regional Outlook

Government policies and technological advancements adopted by economically developed countries such as US and Canada expected to propel the demand of Vehicles for Disabled in North America region. Increase in awareness about the mobility solutions and growth in various orthopedic surgeries is increasing the demand for disabled vehicles in Europe region.

Due to increase in road accidents, there is an increase in growth of disabled people. The government providing mobility and infrastructure solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Aforementioned factor is estimated that the Asia Pacific market will experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Latin America is expected to follow by Asia Pacific region and anticipated to follow same trend over the forecast period. Hence the global Vehicles for Disabled market is estimated to grow with a healthy rate over the forthcoming years in the global as well as the regional markets.

Vehicles for Disabled Market: Key Players

Prominent players focusing on expansion of product offering of the Vehicles for Disabled market.

For instance, BraunAbility increases its product offering by adding BraunAbility® Turny® Evo seat in mobility transportation solution business. BraunAbility® Turny® Evo is a rotating seat which is suitable for SUVs, vans, and trucks.

Moreover, Toyota Motor Corporation exhibited the Concept-i Ride at Tokyo Motor Show. The concept focused on a built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and make easier to get in Vehicles for Disabled people.

