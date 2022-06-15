Roller Screw Market Ending Up At A Valuation Of Around US$ 457.5 Mn By 2031

New York City, United States, 2022-June-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global roller screw sales were valued at US$ 233.4 Mn in 2020, with balanced long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 5.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. There is growing need from the automotive industry for planetary roller screws due to enhancement in the efficiency of applications such as vehicle control sub systems.

Roller screws provide better efficiency then other types of screw type such as ACME and ball screws, as roller screw actuators are used for much more robust working than ball screw and can withstand greater shock load. They are also used when a designer or user is seeking an alternative to pneumatic actuators.

Demand for roller screws and other types such as high-performance roller screws other waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the market is set to get back on track in 2022 and onwards.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Rapid growth and improving prosperity imply that energy demand is increasing, which is stemming from developing economies, particularly within Asia, rather than traditional markets in OECD.

Robots are utilized in automotive production throughout the world. Main applications for robots in the automotive industry are spot welding of stamped sheet metal parts. Nowadays, consistency and accuracy are mostly important to guarantee a quality vehicle. Electric actuators are replacing pneumatic and hydraulic versions as they are more consistent, accurate, and long-lasting.

Increased dispatch reliability, reduced gas emissions, and less operating cost and maintenance have underscored the aircraft industry’s push towards the concept of electric aircraft and more electric aircraft (MEA).

Market in the U.S. to surge at around 6.2% CAGR through 2031.

Increasing production of electric aircraft supporting demand for electromechanical actuators.

“Amplifying the requirement for better efficiency and replacement for conventional pneumatic actuators, roller screw technologies are being used in the automotive and aerospace industry,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for roller screws is a combination of several big players with local players having overseas presence, with key players accounting for around 65% market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry are:

AB SKF

Creative Motion Control

Rollvis SA

Kugel Motion Limited

Nook Industries Inc.

Moog Inc.

Power Jacks Limited,

August Steinmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Schaeffler AG

Bosch Rexroth Group

