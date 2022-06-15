2-Mercaptobenzothiazole Market Brief Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2019-2029

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15— /EPR Network/ —

2-Mercaptobenzothiazole Market: Introduction

2-Mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT) is an organosulfur compound with the molecular formulae – C6H4SNCSH. In term of physical properties, 2-mercaptobenzothiazole is a pale yellow colored compound, crystalline in nature, and having an unpleasant odor with a bitter taste. 2-Mercaptobenzothiazole is available in the two forms – solid and liquid form. Alternative names of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT) are Benzothiazole-2-thiol; 1, 3-benzothiazole-2-thiol; 2-benzothiazolethiol; 3Hbenzothiazole-2-thione; 2-sulfanylbenzothiazole, and among others. It is manufactured by chemical synthesis – produced by reacting aniline, carbon disulfide, and sulfur at relatively high temperature and pressure.

2-Mercaptobenzothiazole Market: Dynamics

Agriculture is socio-economic unit, plays a vital role in the global economy. The growth of agriculture industry is fueling by the demand for food, feed, and fibers across the world. Growing agriculture industry is anticipated to drive the demand for 2-mercaptobenxothiazole market over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2029.

Apart from this, growing urbanization and approval from government regulators for 2-mercaptobenzothiazole in food applications, is anticipated to drive the global market.

Further, increased rate of tire replacement in the automotive industry is acting as an influencing factor for the rubber industry which in turn boosts the demand for 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market during the forecast period. The 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market is not standalone sector, and rather depends upon several end-use sectors.

The growth of end-use industries such as textiles, paints & coatings, chemical, mining, polymer, etc. is projected to positively impact the consumption of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market. Conversely, the fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hinder the global 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market over the forecast period.

2-Mercaptobenzothiazole Market: Segmentation

basis of product types Sodium 2 – Mercaptobenzothiazole

Zinc 2 – Mercaptobenzothiazole basis of grades Technical Grade

Food Grade basis of product forms Solid Form

Liquid Form basis of application Household Applications

Industrial Application Sulfur Vulcanization Fungicides Preservatives Accelerator Metal Working Fluid Free Radical Polymerization Inhibitor Others

basis of end-use industry Rubber Industry

Chemical

Agriculture

Mining Industry

Other Industrial

2-Mercaptobenzothiazole Market: Regional Outlook

The market for 2-mercaptobenxothiazole in Latin America and South Asia is in growing phase, owing to the high presence of agriculture industry in these regions. In addition, the automotive industry in North America and Europe regions is propelling the demand for 2-mercaptobenzothiazole significantly in these regions.

Furthermore, East Asia region is estimated to be lucrative region for 2-mercaptobenzothiazole manufacturers due to its vast industrial infrastructure, large population and other macroeconomic factors. In Middle East & Africa, the oil and gas industry is expected to drive the 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market with a moderate CAGR in near future.

2-Mercaptobenzothiazole Market: Key Players

Few key manufacturers of Zinc 2-mercaptobenzothiazole are identified across the value chain of the global Zinc 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market which is – Lanxess, Chemson Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Chemwill Asia Co., Ltd., Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd, Chemwill Asia Co., Ltd, Emerald Kalama Chemical, Henan CoreyChem Co., Ltd, Chemson Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Eastman, Arkema, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Agrofert, Kemai Chemical, Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Puyang Willing Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, King Industries, Stairchem, and among others.

