Water Truck Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Brief Analysis 2019-2029

Water Truck Market

New Study Reports "Water Truck Market Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts"

Report Overview

This report provides in depth study of “Water Truck Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Water Truck Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Water trucks are vehicles used for transporting water in a large tank which are attached with hydraulic systems with controlled spray nozzles. Water trucks serve different purposes across various industries and are specially designed for water transportation. Three vital components of the water truck are: a rig beside the driver seat to control the water flow and quantity, a big tank to hold the water along with spray nozzles and a pumping equipment. Construction sector is also said to be a significant end user of water for slurry and concrete formation on job sites which requires perennial supply of water. To aid the process, water trucks have been employed at a significant rate wherein periodic trips per day are planned between the service provider and the customer.

Water Truck Market: Dynamics

Supply of water in isolated areas, faster water delivery in case of emergency are the major benefits of using water trucks. Increased rate of irrigation in farming due to scanty rate of rainfall in some regions is scaling up the use of water trucks. Mining requires dust suppression in order to maintain healthy air quality, making water trucks paramount in the industry.

Firefighting operations in forests and other places create outrageous demand for water trucks. Construction industry, especially road construction requires a large amount of water supply which is fulfilled by suppliers through water trucks.

Lack of quality control in distribution or transportation of domestic water, in addition to the slow and costly affair are troubling factors for the market growth. Environmental impacts caused by harnessing water resources adds more to the concern. High labor costs and time delays in peak periods are another withdrawing factors for the market.

Certain manufacturers, for example Klein are providing innovative solutions for water trucks such as trap tanks which improves safety in mobile water trucks, smart control an ergonomic and easy to install way of controlling pump functionality.

Water Truck Market: Segmentation

By end use Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Firefighting

Potable Water Supply Household Commercial

By truck type Highway

Off Road By tanker capacity Below 6,000lt

6,000-20,000lt

Above 20,000lt

Water Truck Market: Regional Outlook

Countries such as India and China are expected to drive the growth engine of water truck market. Mining and agriculture are among other industries which are necessitating the growth of water truck market, in Asia Pacific. American construction industry, considering North as well as Latin America has a higher growth rate than any other region.

In addition to that, rising demand of transportation of potable water is expected to boost the water truck market. Japan is expected to show fair growth in the water truck market. In Western Europe, U.K. is expected to boom surpassing Germany in the water truck market owing to the high growth in construction industry in the recent years.

Middle East and Africa, on account of low availability of usable water (both potable and household use) is expected to magnify the market growth.

Water Truck Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global water truck market are:

Knapheide

Allquip Water Trucks

McLellan Equipment

United Truck & Equipment, Inc.

Niece Equipment LP

Jensen Water Trucks

CEEC Trucks Industry Co. Ltd.

Valew

Klein Product Inc.

GROUND FORCE WORLDWIDE

