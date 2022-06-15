What is the breakup of the Kaolin market based on the product type?

San Francisco, California , USA, June 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Kaolin Industry Overview

The global kaolin market size was estimated at USD 4.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is showing signs of recovery with progress observed in construction activities around the globe during the second half of 2020.Majority of the countries around the globe designated the construction activities among essential industries, thereby opening material demand for products such as paints & coatings, plastic, ceramics, among others. This directly brought some relief for the kaolin vendors which observed significant decline in the new order bookings during the first half of FY 2020. The U.S. is among the largest producers of kaolin around the world. As per the stats released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in 2022, the production volume of the product declined continuously from 2017 to 2020. Especially in 2020, the production volume decreased by nearly 9.7% owing to the widespread disruption caused with the emergence of COVID-19. In addition, with the lockdown initiation, the downstream demand of the product suffered immensely with key application sectors such as paper, ceramics, rubber, among others witnessing negative trajectory.

The domestic paper industry was badly affected by the emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent work from home policy. Owing to the remote working scenario, consumption of printing and writing paper declined significantly in FY 2020. Such downgraded demand led its havoc on the production side as overall volume of writing and printing paper in the U.S. declined by nearly 7% between 2019 and 2020.

On the consumption side, slowdown in the construction activities during Q2 of FY 2020 dried up the demand for materials such as plastic & paints, ceramic and associated products, plastic, among others. This directly impacted the new order bookings of kaolin and related products. Despite such sluggish consumption trends, the domestic marketspace showed the signs of improvements from the last quarter of FY-2020 largely due to the full resumption of industrial and construction activities. In addition, the passing of infrastructure investment and jobs act is likely to open new avenues within the construction sector of the country.

Kaolin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kaolin market on the basis of application and region:

Kaolin Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Paper Ceramics Paint & Coatings Fiberglass Plastic Rubber Pharmaceuticals & medical Cosmetics Others

Kaolin Regional Outlook ( Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



