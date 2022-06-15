Lignin Market Insights, Business Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, June 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Lignin Industry Overview

The global lignin market size is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period. Wide acceptance of lignin as a natural feed additive is anticipated to drive the demand. Increasing application in construction and industrial sectors is also likely to support the growth.

Refined lignin is obtained from pulping process, thus, major pulp and paper manufacturers engage in lignin production, which is projected to support the market growth. Commercial availability of the products coupled with increasing demand from application, such as macromolecules and aromatics is anticipated to positively influence the market in the forthcoming years.

Technological advancements in lignin products have promoted manufacturing of advanced materials including carbon fiber, vanillin, phenols, and BTX that can be further processed for dispersants and binders and adhesives. Moreover, lignosulfonates and kraft lignin are widely being accepted in industrial applications.

Lignin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lignin market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Ligno-sulphonates, Kraft, Organosolv and Others.

Ligno-sulphonates emerged as the largest product segment in the lignin market in 2019 and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

in Europe and North America on account of regulatory support to reduce air pollution and decreasing levels of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions is expected to fuel the demand for kraft lignin over the forecast period. Sulfur-free lignin products are anticipated to witness an increased demand in the automotive and construction industries in North America, owing to increasing demand for dispersant.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Macromolecules and Aromatics.

Macromolecules application accounted for 57.7% market share in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising awareness regarding GHG emissions has surged the demand for bio-based polymer products. Lignin is likely to witness augmented demand for the production of aromatics during the forecast period.

Lignin Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market players focus on the production, precise extraction, and cultivation of lignin. The leading players are focusing on the development of products that can be used in multiple applications.

Some prominent players in the global Lignin market include

Borregaard LignoTech

Domtar Corporation

Aditya Birla Group

Liquid Lignin Company LLC

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

Metsa Group

