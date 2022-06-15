Platelet Rich Plasma Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Platelet Rich Plasma Industry Overview

The global platelet rich plasma market size is estimated to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. Several research studies have been performed recently to assess the conditions and incidences of platelet rich plasma (PRP) usage across both nonoperative as well as operative settings. Recent research on these lines has concluded that the breadth and use of platelet rich plasma have increased significantly among Medicare beneficiaries, which is expected to drive the market.

Technological advancements in the development of novel and innovative platelet rich plasma products are expected to propel market growth. Market participants are developing advanced products to reinforce their market share and overcome current limitations. In February 2020, Florida-based EmCyte Corporation received FDA’s 510(k) approval for its PurePRP Supraphysiologic Concentrating System, intended for producing platelet rich plasma from a small quantity of blood sample at Point-of-care (PoC) settings. This is an advanced autologous biologic concentrating system that can enable clinicians to improve their work.

Platelet Rich Plasma Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global platelet rich plasma market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pure Platelet Rich Plasma, Leukocyte Rich Platelet Rich Plasma and Others.

The pure platelet rich plasma segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.8% in 2020.

Leukocyte rich Platelet Rich Plasma is expected to grow at a rapid pace with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021-2028. Despite the potential risks associated with leukocyte rich PRP, this market space is witnessing a significant increase in the commercial pool and number of experimental systems and expanding potential applications across orthopedic, general surgery, and sports medicine. .

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, Cosmetic Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmic Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery and Others.

The orthopedics segment dominated the Platelet Rich Plasma market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.8% in 2020.

The dermatology segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The use of autologous platelet rich plasma has proven to be an efficient treatment for diabetic ulcers and other non-healing ulcers.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Others.

The hospitals segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 49.0% in 2020 as there are a substantial number of hospitals providing PRP-based therapies across the globe.

Platelet Rich Plasma Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Extending applications of PRP treatment have generated profitable opportunities for industry participants engaged in developing PRP treatment solutions and services aimed at addressing niche sectors of wound care, including ulcer healing. Market entities are actively involved in strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Some prominent players in the global Platelet Rich Plasma market include

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

EmCyte Corporation

Terumo BCT, Inc.;

Arthrex, Inc.

PRP America

Juventix

APEX Biologix

Celling BioSciences

Order a free sample PDF of the Platelet Rich Plasma Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter