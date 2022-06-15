Factor XIII Deficiency Treatment Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments: Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-June-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview

Factor XIII deficiency is a rare genetic blood disorder that is characterized by the deficiency of clotting factor XIII. Clotting factors are proteins that play an important role in blood clotting. Patients suffering from factor XIII deficiency are able to form clots, however, these clots are highly unstable and dissolve easily, which results in prolonged uncontrolled bleeding.

The severity and symptoms of the factor XIII deficiency vary from person to person thus the factor XIII deficiency treatment differs with respect to the severity. In most patients with factor XIII deficiency (80%), bleeding symptoms appear after birth, which includes bleeding from the umbilical stump. Other patients are likely to have only a mild expression of the factor XIII deficiency that can become more apparent in the later stages of life when they encounter a traumatic injury or surgery.

Factor XIII deficiency is a genetic disorder that is recessive in nature. Thus, the risk of two carrier parents passing both the altered genes to their offspring is about 25% with each pregnancy. In case the parents are close relatives of each other, the risk is much higher. Thus, in communities where consanguineous marriages are more common, the risk of factor XIII deficiency is higher in the offspring, hence, it is widely seen in such communities.

Factor XIII Deficiency Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Based on epidemiology, factor XIII deficiency cases are more frequent in regions where consanguineous marriages are more common. Thus, the occurrence of the disorder is most frequent in the Middle East and Africa region. However, a large number of cases go undiagnosed in these regions. Furthermore, the factor XIII deficiency treatment market has the highest potential in the MEA. Regions such as Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and China are also among the most lucrative regions for the factor XIII deficiency treatment. Europe and Australia have the lowest epidemiology, owing to which the treatment rate for the factor XIII deficiency treatment is low.

Factor XIII Deficiency Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for factor XIII deficiency treatment has two main pharmaceutical players, however, there are a number of blood banks that offer fresh frozen plasma. Companies that offer factor xiii concentrate are CSL Behring and Novo Nordisk, Inc. Examples of some of the blood banks that offer fresh frozen plasma for factor XIII deficiency treatment are Global Blood Fund, World Blood Bank, and other local blood banks.

Factor XIII Deficiency Treatment Market: Segmentation The global factor XIII deficiency treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment distribution channel and geography. Based on treatment type, the global factor XIII deficiency treatment market is segmented as: Fresh frozen plasma treatment

Pharmaceutical product treatment Based on distribution channel, the global factor XIII deficiency treatment market is segmented as: Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Blood banks

