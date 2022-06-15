Acute Liver Failure Treatment Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

Acute liver failure is an indication of liver failure or loss of liver function that can rapidly in few days. Usually an individual may not have previous symptoms of liver disease. In comparison, acute liver failure is less frequent than common chronic liver failure, which develops slowly.

The disease is associated with many complications, ranging from bleeding and increase in brain pressure. Sometimes it also demands medical emergency requiring hospitalization. Furthermore, acute liver failure develops when liver cells are when significantly damaged and functionless. The acute liver failure treatment market consists of various treatment options based on physician’s prescription.

The global acute liver failure treatment market is driven by many medical factors. One of the common factor that drives the acute liver treatment market is drug induced acute liver failure amongst people. For instance, too much of acetaminophen dosage has shown to be the most common cause of acute liver failure in the United States.

Some prescribed medications such as antibiotics, anticonvulsants, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can cause acute liver failure. Many herbal drugs and herbal supplements are also linked to acute liver failure. Different form of Hepatitis, Epstein-Barr virus, cytomegalovirus and herpes simplex virus can also cause acute liver failure and their disease prevalence is anticipated to drive the acute liver failure market.

There has also been evidence that toxin deposits can also cause liver failure which includes eating poisoned mushrooms. In Europe, the prevalence of autoimmune disease is quite high. Many research based studies have linked that patients with auto-immune disease are also likely to have liver failure.

The disease generally attacks liver cells, leading to inflammation and injury. Vascular and metabolic diseases can also cause blockages in the veins present in the liver causing acute liver failure. Sometimes cancer that begins or spreads to one’s liver can also cause liver failure. Depending on the root of cause, acute liver failure can sometimes be treated with medications and transplantation.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product type Acetyl Cysteine Medications

Liver Transplant

Artificial Hepatic Assist Devices

Hepatocyte Transplantation

Xenotransplantation

Barbiturate Agents On the basis of Indication Encephalopathy and Cerebral Edema

Intracranial Hypertension

Acetaminophen Toxicity

Clotting Abnormalities

Mushroom Poisoning

Renal failure

Hemorrhage

Metabolic Imbalances On the basis of End users Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Globally, Asian regions both East and South Asia will dominate the global acute liver failure treatment market as the disease is very common in developing countries such as Indian, China, and Indonesia. The disease is mostly widespread due to the higher incidence rate of infectious hepatitis Asian regions.

North America, European region is anticipated to have second and third largest market share in acute Liver failure treatment market due to presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. In U.S with approximately 2,000 cases, the disease is diagnosed each year and often affects younger people with high morbidity and mortality rate.

Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show considerable growth for the acute liver failure treatment market in the near future.

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global acute liver failure treatment market include Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Cardiorentis AG, Cytokinetics, Inc., Orion Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, InC, Merck & Co., CVie Therapeutics Limited,.

