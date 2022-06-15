Elevation to be the buzzword of Autologous Matrixinduced Chondrogenesis Market between 2016-2024, reaching US$ 186.4 Mn

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Autologous Matrixinduced Chondrogenesis Market is categorized into different types of products that are destined to conduct different applications across various industries. Some of the common sectors that are implementing these products into their business processes include automobile, healthcare, construction, electrical, and other such select sectors. These businesses have understood the efficacy of the products listed under the global Autologous Matrixinduced Chondrogenesis Market. Therefore, demand rates have increased to astonishing heights. Along with the demands, the supply chain has also evolved. The key players are putting in collective effort to make sure that the manufacturing infrastructure thrives. With increased production, the demand requests can also be met on priority without running out of stock.

In terms of revenue, the global AMIC market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period owing to various factors, on which Persistence Market Research offers detailed insights and forecasts. The global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis market value in 2016 is estimated to be US$ 96.11 Mn and this is expected to increase to US$ 186.4 Mn by the end of 2024.

Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) is a biological treatment method to repair articular cartilage damage. AMIC therapy is a step wise process. Micro fracture surgery is followed by application of a bi-layer collagen I/III membrane. It slows down cartilage degeneration with an intent to avoid or delay partial or total joint replacement (e.g. knee replacement) surgery. The indications for AMIC includes Grade III or IV chondral lesions with lesion size of about 2 cm­­2 to 8cm­­2.

Company Profiles: Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Arthro-Kinetics

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BioTissue AG

CartiHeal

Geistlich Pharma AG

JRI Orthopaedics Ltd.

Matricel GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) is a biological treatment method to repair articular cartilage damage. AMIC therapy is a step wise process. Micro fracture surgery is followed by application of a bi-layer collagen I/III membrane. It slows down cartilage degeneration with an intent to avoid or delay partial or total joint replacement (e.g. knee replacement) surgery. The indications for AMIC includes Grade III or IV chondral lesions with lesion size of about 2 cm­­2 to 8cm­­2. Market dynamics The growth of the global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis market is mainly driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising prevalence of bone and joint disorders and a surge in sports injuries. Another prominent growth driver is the faster uptake and access along with affordable pricing. However, lack of clinical data and lack of efficient reimbursement is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. Market forecast The market is segmented based on material type and regions. Based on the material type, the market is segmented into Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Polyethylene glycol (PEG), polylactic-co-glycolic acid (PGLA) and others. The PEG segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its ability to be gelled into complex defects in situ using UV-light. he segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 11.1 % during the forecast period. The Others segment, which includes PLLA, agarose-alginate, chitosan, poly (ester-ether) polydioxanone, etc. is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%. Segments such as hyaluronic acid and collagen are expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% and 8.2% respectively over the forecast period. The PGLA segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

This report assesses trends that drive the growth of each segment on the global as well as regional levels and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to surgical products manufacturing companies that wish to enter the global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) market. North America is anticipated to dominate the global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) market with the maximum market share in 2016. North America is expected to account for more than 38% of the total Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis (AMIC) market share in terms of value in 2016. Followed by North America, Europe is one of the established markets for AMIC. Europe contributes to around 34% of the total market share in 2016. Among emerging markets, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, due to higher adoption of AMIC procedures in the region.

