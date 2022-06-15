The upcoming decade (2016-2024) to see Bone Glues Market drawing digitized attention, reaching US$ 1,032.9 million

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The reluctance of orthopedic patients towards the use of conventional cementing materials for surgical adhesion procedures is influencing the development of organic alternatives. Globally, the consumption of bone glue in hospitals is on an upsurge, owing to their widespread acceptance by both healthcare professionals and patients. The global market for bone glue is currently valued at US$ 600.6 million, and is expected to reach US$ 1,032.9 million in revenues by the end of 2024.

Persistence Market Research’s report titled “Global Market Study on Bone Glue: Rising Adoption of Bone Glue for Orthopedic Surgeries Expected to Boost Demand for Bone Glue over the Forecast Period,” has estimated that the global market for bone glue will register a CAGR of 7.0% during the assessment period of 2016-2024.

Prevalence of bone related disorders continues to be on a rise, urging manufacturers to come up with advanced glues. Preference to bone glue remains higher for adhesion procedures in arthroplasty surgeries. By the end of 2024, the application of bone glue in arthroplasty surgeries is slated to surpass 40% share of global market value, rendering it as the most prominent application for bone glue adhesives.

Key end-use segments of the market include hospitals, specialty clinics and ASCs. High costs of orthopedic surgeries and growing number of accidents have increased the influx of orthopedic patients in hospitals. Since treating such patients requires the inclusion of bone glue as surgical adhesives, manufacturers are likely to concentrate their supply more towards hospitals and similar medical organizations.

Specialty clinics are expected to be the second-most prominent end-user in the global bone glue market. On the account of their individual value share, specialty clinics and ASCs are projected to attribute to 17.9% and 10.9% share of the global bone glue market by 2024 end.

Regional Overview

In terms of value share, North America’s bone glue market accounts for half of the global market value, primarily due to advanced pharmaceutical production and robust healthcare infrastructure in the US. The bone glue market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to surge at the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the projected period.

Latin America’s bone glue revenues are likely to surpass US$ 50 million by 2024, while bone glue sales in Middle East & Africa (MEA) region will expand sluggishly. On the other hand, revenues generated from bone glue sales in Europe are expected to be worth over US$ 150 million by the end of the forecast period.

Higher Demand for Synthetic Bone Glue

The production of bone glue through synthesis of constituent adhesive elements becomes more cost-effective and practical for manufacturers. Over 80% of global revenues estimated in 2016 and beyond are projected to be accounted by synthetic bone glue over natural bone glue. Revenues from global sales of synthetic product called methacrylate will incur a rise of estimated US$ 23.8 million between 2016 and 2017, while global cyanoacrylate revenues are likely to surpass US$ 250 million by 2024 end.

