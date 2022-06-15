Deep-diving into the Global Suboxone & Methadone Treatment Market – 2022-2031; through A Brilliant Study Report Published by PMR

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Suboxone & Methadone Treatment Market 2022

The global Suboxone & Methadone Treatment Market is there to witness an irrevocable In Upcoming Years. Innovation in the form of digital tools is the buzzword all across. Even though it’s the youth engaging in digital and social platforms, the geriatric population could get benefited by engaging the services therein. Thus, the exponential influx of e-business, online consultations, and booking, door-step delivery are likely to run through the enterprise going forward.

Suboxone & Methadone Treatment is used for treating opioid dependence. Methadone has been used for opioid addiction since its launch, in 1937 in Germany. Later in 1960s it was popularly used for treating heroin addiction. While Methadone has a long history for treatment of opioid dependency, Suboxone is a relatively new product in the market.

Suboxone or Buprenorphine is a synthetic opioid and has a relatively low risk of overdose. Suboxone is available in two form, they are uncombined form and generic form. The generic form is combined with naloxone to prevent the further abuse of the drug.

While Methadone is available in the form of tablets or diskets, Suboxone are available in the form of tablets and films. Both Suboxone & Methadone Treatment must be prescribed by the doctor.

According to the law, methadone can be dispensed at an opioid treatment program that is certified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and registered by the Drug Enforcement Administration, in the U.S. Suboxone & Methadone Treatment is recommended for at least 12 months. However the duration of the Suboxone & Methadone Treatment may vary from patient to patient.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over prescription of painkillers including drugs such as OxyContin, Vicodin and Heroin, lack of adequate resources for the understanding of mechanism of action and addiction, has led to the opioid epidemic with over 115 people fatally overdosing on opioids every day in the U.S. About 1.9 million people in the U.S. are estimated to be addicted to prescription opioid drugs. Increase in Opioid addition is the major factor for the surge in growth of the Suboxone & Methadone Treatment Market globally.

Market Segmentation

Based on the drug class

Suboxone Treatment

Methadone Treatment

Based on the form

Tablet

Diskets

films

Based on the distribution channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Rehab Centers

Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are among the leading regions in the Suboxone & Methadone Treatment market owing to the increase in awareness for drug abuse, rise in opioid addiction, increase in healthcare spending and other similar factors.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have an increase in rate of adoption for the Suboxone & Methadone Treatment sue to increasing number of awareness programs leading to higher adoption of the Suboxone & Methadone Treatment. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region is expected to have a lower market share, however increasing adoption is expected to boost its market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Suboxone & Methadone Treatment market are Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare, Mylan Inc., Lannett Company Inc, Purdue pharma lp, Hospira inc, Mallinckrodt chemical inc, Sandoz inc, Roxane laboratories inc and Vistapharm inc among others.