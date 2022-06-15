Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market 2022 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market 2022

The global Aquaculture Bacterial Treatment Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the “cloud computing nine” in the forecast period.

Aquaculture and fisheries play an important role in the food industry and a big source of income and development in developing countries. New technological advancement and growing demand for fish as a source of protein favor the growth of the aquaculture industry. However, increasing aquaculture diseases is a major concern of loss of production in aquaculture, food insecurity, and loss of jobs and reduced income.

Aquaculture diseases such as bacterial infections are highly affected by aquaculture species. Gram-negative bacteria such as vibriosis, aeromonasis, edwardsiellosis, pseudomonasis, flavobacteriosis are the reason for the bacterial infection in the aquaculture species. Some gram-positive bacteria such as Mycobacteriosis, Streptococcosis, Renibacteriosis cause bacterial infection among aquaculture species.

Various antibiotic medication and vaccine are generally used under general practice to treat aquaculture bacterial treatment. The various vaccine has been developed to combat bacterial infections in aquaculture.

Growing demand for the effective drug for the aquaculture bacterial treatment expected to boost up the growth of the market. Increasing incidence of bacterial diseases among aquaculture species propels the demand for the aquaculture bacterial treatment drugs and therapeutics. Increasing global consumption of fishes and advancement in aquaculture production boosts up the growth of the aquaculture bacterial treatment market. Growing research and development in the field of veterinary medicines expected to favor the growth of the aquaculture bacterial treatment market.

Increasing production of aquaculture species expected to propel the growth of the aquaculture bacterial treatment market. Increasing implementation of veterinary care guideline and funding for animal care expected to favor the growth of aquaculture bacterial treatment market. However, antibacterial drugs side effects on environmental conditions hamper the growth of the aquaculture bacterial treatment market.

Market Segmentation:

Drug Type

Florfenicol

Oxytetracycline Dihydrate

Ormetoprim Sulfadimethoxine

Hydrogen peroxide

Others

Disease Type

Enteric Septicemia

Bacterial Cold Water Disease (BCWD)

Furunculosis

Streptococcal Septicemia

Columnaris Disease

Bacterial Gill Disease

Fungal Infection

Species

Catfish

Salmonids

Freshwater-Reared Salmonids

Finfish

Others

Distribution Channel

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Pharmacies

Veterinary Hospitals

E-Commerce

Asia Pacific aquaculture bacterial treatment market expected to grow with a significant growth rate as 90% of the world’s aquaculture production comes from Asia Pacific countries. India and China expected to contribute to the prominent market value share in the aquaculture bacterial treatment market.

Moreover, countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, Norway, Egypt, Myanmar, Philippines, Japan, Chile, U.S., Brazil, South Korea are the top countries where aquaculture production are increasing. Moreover, aquaculture antibiotics use regulation and policies are different in various countries, which impact the antibiotic drugs demand for bacterial disease treatment.

Some of the players operating in the global aquaculture bacterial treatment market are Zoetis LLC. (Pfizer Inc.), Merck & Co. Inc., Tecnovax SA, Virbac, Veterquimica S.A., Nisseiken Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Techland Corporation, Century Pharma, TunaTech GmbH, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc., and others.

