Surgical Cameras Market 2022 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

Surgical cameras are devices that are used to visualize the surgical field and to create computerized archives of surgeries. The videos of surgeries are stored for educational purposes and as proof or evidence of the surgical process. Increase in R&D funding is one of the factors that is driving the adoption of use of surgical cameras during surgery.

Surgical cameras have a number of applications including educational as well as magnify the surgical field. Microscopic surgical cameras is one such example for the use of magnification of the surgical field of view. These cameras are not only useful for minimally invasive surgeries but also for complex and small area of surgeries such as dental surgeries and neurologic surgeries.

Traditional surgeries require the doctor to create an incision that allows the surgeon to see the field of surgery. However with the advent of minimally invasive surgical techniques has changed the medical field perspective. Laparoscopic and robotic surgeries are examples of minimally invasive techniques that are gaining popularity.

This was possible due to the use of surgical cameras that can be inserted through a smaller incision so as to view the surgical field without a larger incision allowing the patient to heal faster post-surgery. Thus the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is driving the growth of the surgical cameras market and is expected to continue a robust growth through the forecast period.

Rise in adoption and development of integrated and hybrid ORs, increase in adoption of robotic surgery, rise in reimbursement for dental surgical procedures and other similar procedures, increase in number of surgeries, increased adoption of computerized archival systems, rise in research funding are some of the factors that drive the growth of the surgical cameras market.

Furthermore, increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopy and robotic surgery is also one of the major factors that drive the growth of the surgical cameras market. However increase in cost of surgical cameras due to the increase in taxes could hinder the growth of the surgical cameras market.

