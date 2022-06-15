The Latex Agglutination Test Market report by Persistence Market Research takes into consideration the healthcare industry’s transformation concerning services, infrastructure, coupled with support extended from the governments all across. Technological advancements are capable of catering to patients on an urgent basis. As such, both – stress and time could be saved.

The reaction between a specific antibody and antigen results in visible clumping is called agglutination. The test used to analyze the variation on the clumping ability of the antigen when it reacted with an antibody placed on the surface of latex particles is called latex agglutination test.

The agglutination reaction may also be reversed, the use of systematic beads provide the advantages and consistency, uniformity, and stability. Moreover, the latex agglutination assay gives rapid advantage for quick results within a shorter period of time. Additionally, latex agglutination test provides the versatility of the reaction, simple design and ability to work in small quantity of the sample. Among the multiple diseases, the test mostly used for the serological diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis. However, the latex agglutination principle also used in the diagnosis of infections like Hepatitis B, H.influenzae, N. meningitidis, etc.

Latex agglutination test market anticipated growth in the forecast period with rising patent pool suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, anticipated to grow over the forecast period. The effectiveness of the testing outcome is the major driver for the latex agglutination test market.

However, the latex agglutination test also applied to the diagnosis of the autoimmune disorder and Hepatitis B infections, since the increasing the Hepatitis B infection to the children’s expected to boost the latex agglutination test market in future. Regional government authorities have more concern to provide the treatment for the infectious disease like hepatitis B.

Since, the flexible regional government policies expected to fuel the latex agglutination test market in the future. Rising demand for point-of-care services is expected to drive the latex agglutination test market during the forecast period. Point-of-care services provide accurate results in a shorter period of time compared to traditional methods. Less awareness of the people about the test may restrain the latex agglutination test market in the future. Vaccination program for the infectious disease expected to cause slowdown growth of latex agglutination test system market.

Market Segmentation:

Based test type

Latex Agglutination Test (LAT) for Antibody Detection

Latex Agglutination Test (LAT) for Antigen Detection

Based product type

ELISA

Indirect fluorescent antibody test

Hemagglutination – inhibition

Serum neutralization

Based on end user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty clinics

Some of the key players across the value chain of latex agglutination test market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocompare, Biotec, HiMedia Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Hardy Diagnostics, Microbiology International, Creative Diagnostics, Biotium, BioLegend, Inc.and others.

