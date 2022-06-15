Medication-assisted Treatment Market by Key Players, Component, Application, Growth and Analysis – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Medication-assisted Treatment Market 2022

The Medication-assisted Treatment Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.

A large population is addicted to some kind of illicit drug, opioid is one of the drug class responsible for a greater number abuse and death cases. The recurrent use of opioid can cause chronic brain disorder which ultimately leads to death if not cured or supported well.

Medication-assisted treatment is one of the key treatment plans set by healthcare bodies to end this global problem. Medication-assisted treatment is a combination of approved drug types that are beneficial to end the opioid dependency with counseling and behavioral therapies. It lessens the cravings and withdrawal symptoms of opioid.

The global market for medication-assisted treatment has a tremendous value potential. The market value is influenced with the significant number of initiatives held by bodies to end the opioid crisis, WHO is involved in making medication-assisted treatment as a gold standard to assist addicted patients. There are restraining factors present in the market which lowers the adoption of such method in comparison.

There are inpatient and outpatient facilities available for patients with drug abuse habits, the expenditure in such facilities is considerably high. In addition, there is a shortage of such facilities practicing counselling and therapies, well observed in developing countries. Still, medication-assisted treatment comes out as a better alternative for such traditional recovery methods. It is estimated that less than half of the people who struggle with drug abuse disorders are going medication-assisted treatment in US.

Market Segmentation:

Treatment Type

Drug Type Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone



Counselling and therapies

End User Hospital Rehabilitation Clinic Home care setting



On the basis of geography, global medication-assisted treatment market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Latin America, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is undoubtedly the biggest in terms of value for medication-assisted treatment market, the adoption rate for medication-assisted treatment practice is considerably high in the US.

Globally the market for medication-assisted treatment consists of pharmaceutical manufacturers with diverse nature. Some of the players operating in the medication-assisted treatment market include BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Limited.

