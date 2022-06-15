Bolter Miner Market: Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth 2021 – 2031

Bolter Miner Market Forecast and CAGR
According to research, the bolter miner market is expected to experience substantial gains, expanding at around 3% to 4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Demand for bolter miner will witness steady growth in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Muted demand from construction industry will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, sales of miner equipment’s from infrastructure sector will provide momentum.
What is Driving Demand for Bolter Miner?
Growing demand from mining and construction industries for numerous end use applications will continues to drive demand for bolter miner equipment’s. Construction industry applications continue to be a lucrative avenue for equipment manufacturers.
The most miner equipment’s have excellent operational performance which exhibits high-capacity machines for safe and efficient roadway excavation and roof bolt installation in underground coal and soft mineral mines.
Bolter miner equipment are hydraulically or electrically power-driven high-capacity machines for safe and efficient roadway excavation and roof bolt installation in underground mineral and coal mines. It helps for fixing roadway cutting at different widths.
These equipment’s effectively integrates proven technologies to offer high advance rates under tough mining conditions and in restricted spaces. The above aspects can create a significant demand for bolter miner equipment to perform complex operations with advanced technology.
Construction Industry is Likely to Augment Bolter Miner Sales
Construction projects around the globe have been impacted by COVID-19-induced slowdown. This has also had a ripple effect on construction industry allied sector projects. As the miner equipment manufacturers are likely to witness sustained opportunities in the future from end-use industries.
Bolter mining equipment is also used extensively for complex operations in construction industry. Although lock down and shelter-at-home guidelines have meant restricted production activities, sales are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period.
China Bolter Miner Demand Scenario
China is one of the prominent markets for construction and mining equipment’s manufacturing globally. The China market is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031. Demand is likely to remain significant in the next couple of years, as the construction and mining industries make gradual recovery.
Demand for miner equipment’s in China will be led by construction, mining, and other industries. China will account for high demand for the manufacturing of construction and mining equipment’s, as demand for equipment’s continues over the forecast period. Chain’s investment on infrastructure and mining projects is likely to surge drastically over a period and beyond, and this will continue to benefit bolter mining equipment manufacturing companies.
China bolter mining equipment sales will also be impacted by the COVID-19 recovery in 2021. Equipment manufacturers faces a challenging year, however, there is growing optimism that low mortgage rates will lead to a spurt in early 2022. The momentum is likely to hold ground, which will provide an impetus to a range of miner equipment’s.
North America Demand Outlook
Countries in North America have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in economic activities. North America hold major share in the world construction and mining industries investments, which in turn continues to drive demand for bolter mining equipment.
Despite the COVID-19 challenges, most North America countries have maintained a steady growth in production and exports in 2020. US is the leading regional market which is expected to continue creating opportunities for construction and mining equipment machinery suppliers.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Bolter Miner?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Bolter Miner include
- Sandvik
- Komatsu Mining (Joy)
- MacLean Engineering
- J.H. Fletcher
- AARD Mining Equipment
- RDH-Scharf
- ATB Morley
- Atlas Copco
