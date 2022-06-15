Non-Woven Fabric Machines Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2031

Non-Woven Fabric Machines Market Forecast and CAGR
According to research, the Non-Woven Fabric Machines market is anticipated to exhibit promising growth between 7% and 8% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031. Global demand for face masks and PPEs for protecting medical personnel has dramatically expanded the non-woven fabric machine market.
What is Driving Demand for Non-Woven Fabric Machines?
The development of technical textile production techniques has surged in recent years. The partial or complete abandonment of traditional operational procedures such as spinning, weaving, knitting, and so on has been a typical feature of those new technologies.
Nonwovens have numerous applications in hygienic practices, healthcare and medical, liquid and gas filtration, industrial fiber production, personal protective equipment, clothing and textiles, coating polymers, shoes, carpeting and interiors, building and construction, structural engineering and geotextiles, among the many.
Non-Woven fabric machines are becoming more popular as a result of technological improvements, new product developments, and increased customer awareness and adoption rates. The market growth is further aided by expanding hygiene and medical industries, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions.
The machines have garnered importance in the wake of COVID-19. Production of masks and personal protective equipment on an augment scale is expected to incur a higher fleet of the machine. Various governments have helped establish local non-woven industries to continue the production of facemask technology.
How global demand is impacting the market growth?
Non-woven fabric machine manufacturers, machinery suppliers, converters and other players of allied industries are responding to the increased demand for protective apparel and facemasks across the globe, in the wake of pandemic.
Orders for nonwoven-based products have surged in the past few months, and it has led to upsurge in global production of machinery for such applications. This has positively impacted global trade and enabled various manufacturers to work in cross-functioning with each other.
In industrial premises and other advance applications, there is expanding ground for non-woven having better durability and enhanced properties. Machine suppliers are looking for different designs to be able to cater to such requirements.
Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to play a significant role in the non-woven fabric machine market, owing to expanding economies such as China and India, as well as an increased customer awareness of the benefits of nonwoven products. Within Asia, China, India, and Japan are the most important markets, accounting for more than three-quarters of total nonwovens consumption. Japan is a mature market with slow or even stagnant growth in many nonwovens areas.
Trends in disposable nonwovens are expanding marginally faster than durables in few Asian markets in central Asia. The rising upper and middle classes are turning away from low-cost, low-quality consumer goods to elevated quality goods including applications in medical materials, hygiene products for females and children diapers.
Europe Demand Outlook for Non-Woven Fabric Machines
Suppliers in Europe are overly dependent on supply chains from East Asia like countries including China. However, Europe attracts many customers as technical expertise is dominated by the European countries and most suppliers are based here. France and Italy are promising regions for market growth as leading textile manufacturers have production facilities in these countries. Most material manufacturing takes place in Italy.
As of 2019, the major share for end-use of nonwovens was the hygiene market, with more than one-third of the market, followed by filtration, agriculture and automotive.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Non-Woven Fabric Machines?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Non-Woven Fabric Machines include
- Shandong Tongjia Machinery Co. Ltd
- Hubei Huiyu Machinery Co. Ltd
- Varaoke International Oy
- Wenzhou Allwell Machinery Share Co. Ltd
- Edilfloor S.p.A
- Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. KG
- Sojitz Machinery Corporation
- Elpie Engineers Pvt. Ltd
- HG Nonwoven Machinery Co. Ltd
- Santex Rimar Group.
