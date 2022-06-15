Oral Antivirals Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Oral Antivirals Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Oral Antivirals Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Oral Antivirals Market trends accelerating Oral Antivirals Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Oral Antivirals Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

For instance, in August 2020, Dr Reddy’s generic drug manufacturer launched Avigan (favipiravir) tablets, an antiviral drug that is currently being manufactured by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., a leading Japanese company. The drug was developed to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 patients in India.

Key Segments of global oral antivirals market Covered in the Report

Based on type, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

Generic

Branded

Based on drug class, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTI)

Neuraminidase inhibitor

Nucleoside analogues of guanine

Nucleoside analogues of thymidine

Protease Inhibitors

Nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NtRTI)

Combination Drugs

Others

Based on disease indication, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

Influenza

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Coronavirus

Others

Based on distribution channel, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Based on the region, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



