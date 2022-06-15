Night Vision Goggles Market expected to drive growth through 2017 – 2025 made by top research firm

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Night Vision Goggles Market: Introduction

Human eyes can see visible lights that are a part of the electromagnetic spectrum. Electromagnetic spectrum also comprises infrared and ultraviolet light rays that cannot be seen by naked eyes. Image enhancement and thermal imaging are the two types of technologies which help to see objects in the dark. Night vision goggles amplify the available light using image enhancement technology along with infrared light technology. Night vision goggles enable night fighters and soldiers to see, maneuver and shoot during night or at a time of reduced visibility. The night vision goggles industry has evolved through three generations, namely generation I, II, and III. Out of these three, generation I has become completely obsolete in the US market.

Night Vision Goggles Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Small size and light weight are the primary factors responsible for driving the growth of global night vision goggles market. Furthermore, low cost of goggles and low power requirements are the other two factors driving the growth of global night vision goggles market. Moreover, night vision goggles offer maximum viewing range, which can be from 100 feet to 400 feet. This range is ideal for the combat missions conducted by soldiers and this is yet another driving factor fueling the growth of global night vision goggles market.

Restraints:

The normal field of view may cut down from 190 degrees to 40 degrees, creating a narrow field of view. This is a restraining factor hindering the growth of global night vision goggles market. Apart from this, night vision goggles cannot provide the same level of sharpness as witnessed by naked eye during day time and that one is accustomed to. Moreover, one of the other restraining factors hampering the growth of global night vision goggles market is that the sharpness decreases as the distance increases. This makes the objects to appear unclear and vague, leading to accidents during the war.

Night Vision Goggles Market: Segmentation

Global night vision goggles market can be segmented on the basis of application, range and technology. Based on application, the global night vision goggles market can be segmented into security, hunting, military and others. According to technology, global night vision market can be segmented into image enhancement and thermal imaging. According to the range, global night vision goggles market can be segmented into spectral range and intensity range.

Night Vision Goggles Market: Regional Outlook

According to region, global night vision goggles market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the most dominating night vision goggles market, with U.S. accounting for maximum consumption, owing to army and military requirements.

Asia Pacific, excluding Japan and Western Europe, is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to high demand in the region which is driven by security and surveillance needs. Middle East and Africa and Eastern Europe are anticipated to be the majorly growing regions in the global night vision goggles market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Night Vision Goggles Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global night vision goggles market are as follows:

PYSER-SGI LIMITED.

Optix LTD.

ATN Corporation

Nivisys, LLC

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Newcon Optik

General Starlight Co, Inc.

Starlight NV Ltd

Dipol Ltd.

Harris Corporation

