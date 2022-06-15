Automotive Navigation Systems Market healthy pace throughout 2017 – 2025 just published

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

Automotive navigation systems is a satellite navigation system which is installed in automobiles. Automotive navigation systems uses GPS navigation devices to obtain position data to locate the users on road in the units map database. With the help of road data base, the unit gives instructions to other locations along the road. The enhancement in automotive navigation systems technology have given growth to a number of gadgets and devices. APAC Automotive navigation systems is witnessing a rapid growth in adoption of such devices. For instance, the Indian automobile industry has been witnessing growth over few decades.

Owing to the growing competition in the Indian Automotive navigation systems market, competitors are equipped with latest technological invention. In India the first automobile navigation system was launched by SatNav Technologies followed by MapyIndia and Blaupunkt. One of the recent innovation was by Blaupunkt. Their GPS device is called TravelPoint. It is a portable device available in various models. All the models provide direction based on a combination of verbal and visual communication.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14146

Penetration of automobile MEMS sensor is one of the emerging applications and are being used in electronic control unit, and tire pressure monitoring systems in automotive navigation systems market. Owing to the increasing security concerns in vehicle across the globe, the demand for automotive MEMS sensors are surging. The major market for MEMS sensors are in European and American countries.

Automotive Navigation Systems Market: Dynamics & Restraints

The integration of smartphones with IVS (in-vehicle systems) is one of the primary reason for the growth in automotive navigation systems market. In the recent years, adoption of smartphone have increased and this is expected to surge the demand for smartphone/tablet based navigation devices. Increased consumer demand for wireless connectivity and mobile internet with high level of penetration of smartphones and tablets will place connected cars first in demand. This is expected to drive the supply side vendors in automotive industry to adjust to new digital lifestyle and to integrate in-care internet connectivity solutions hence rising demand of automotive navigation systems.

Technological advancements are also driving market for automotive navigation systems market. For instances, the devices with integration of traffic data with navigation systems is one such innovation. These newer systems give precise driving directions and receive and display information on traffic congestion and suggest alternative routes to the users.

Either TMC, which delivers coded traffic information using RDS is used or GPRS/3Gdata transmitted via mobile phones. The other functions and integrations in the devices are expected to enhance the sales for automotive navigation systems. For instance, the color LCD screens on few automobiles navigation systems can also be used as television broadcasts or DVD movies. Few of the systems can also be integrated with mobile phones for hands free talking and SMS messaging using Bluetooth and Wifi. Nowadays Automotive navigations systems includes personal management for meetings and can be combined with traffic and public transport information system.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14146

Automotive Navigation Systems Market: Segmentation

vehicle types Entry-level passenger vehicle

Mid-premium passenger vehicle

Luxury passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle navigation system Aftermarket IVS

Factory fitted IVS

Personal navigation device (PND’s)

Smartphones/Tablets

Automotive Navigation Systems Market: Key Players

The Automotive navigation systems Market is fragmented and competitive, with large number of players operating at the regional and local level. Some of the players in the market includes,

Alpine Electronics

Pioneer

TomTom

Garmin

Apple

BMW

Ford

Fujitso Ten

Kenwood

Mitsubishi Electronics

Panasonic

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14146

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

USA

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com