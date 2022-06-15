Increasing Infrastructure Spending is Likely to Augment Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales

According to the latest research by Fact. MR, the fiber reinforced concrete demand is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Its usage in developing transport infrastructure has been on the rise to provide high durability, thermal, mechanical and chemical resistance.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.

Key Segments
  • By Type
    • Glass Fiber
    • Steel Fiber
    • Natural Fiber
    • Synthetic Fiber
      • Micro-synthetic fiber
      • Macro-synthetic fiber
    • Others (Asbestos, etc.)
  • By Application
    • Infrastructure
    • Building and Construction
    • Mining and Tunnel
    • Industrial Flooring
    • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Concrete?

The fiber reinforced concrete market is fragmented in nature with a few major manufacturers leading a position globally. Some of the prominent players are

  • Formglas Products Ltd.
  • Willis Construction Co. Inc.
  • Ultratech Cement Ltd.
  • Clark Pacific
  • Fibrex
  • Loveld
  • Bb Fiberbeton
  • Stromberg Architectural
  • ABC Polymer Industries
  • LLC
  • Bekaert SA
  • BASF SE
  • Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
  • The Euclid Chemical Company
  • FORTA Concrete Fiber
  • Fibercon International Inc.
  • Owens Corning
  • GCP Applied Technologies
  • Sika AG.

What insights does the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market report provide to the readers?

  •  Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market.

