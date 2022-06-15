Rising Application of Liquid Crystal Polymer in the Electronics and Automotive Industry to Spur the Liquid Crystal Polymer Growth during 2021-2031

Rising Application of Liquid Crystal Polymer in the Electronics and Automotive Industry to Spur the Liquid Crystal Polymer Growth during 2021-2031

As per the revised liquid crystal polymer industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Liquid crystal polymer as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Prominent Key players of the Liquid crystal polymer market survey report:

  • Celanese Corporation,
  • Polyplastics Co Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry, Ltd.
  • Shanghai PRET Composites Co.

Key Segments Covered in Liquid Crystal Polymer Industry Research

  • By Form

    • LCP Resins & Compounds
    • Liquid Crystal Polymer Films
    • Liquid Crystal Polymer Fibers

  • By Application

    • Electrical & Electronics
      • Connectors
      • Flexible Circuits
      • Printed Circuit Boards
    • Automotive
      • Lamp Holders
      • Connectors
      • Electronic Components
      • Ignition & Transmission Components
    • Aerospace & Defense
    • Consumer Goods, Sports & Leisure
    • Industrial
      • Measuring Instruments

