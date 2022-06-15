Infinite Acquires Former Yahoo Small Business Portfolio

Rockville, Maryland / Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Infinite Computer Solutions, a leading global technology company, announced today the acquisition of the former Yahoo Small Business Essentials portfolio from Verizon. For 20 years, the group has provided small businesses with industry-leading, personalized tools designed to help them set up, manage, and grow their business in today’s digital world, no matter where they are in the small business lifecycle.

With this acquisition and added investments, Infinite plans to become one of the leading small and midsize business (SMB) growth enablers globally. Infinite understands that it requires a lot to turn an idea into a business and then scale to build an enterprise, and for this, Infinite has planned to bring new investment into the technology stack, utilize its global footprints along with its digital talent pool focused on the small business thus enabling them to get future ready.

“Growing our business as part of this strategic acquisition will open new opportunities, and our collective proficiency will help our customers move faster and smarter, “said Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions.

“We are creating a sustainable future by creating value faster that enhances the impact of these investments.”

This acquisition will strengthen Infinite’s DNA of Platformization, providing the expertise and talent in the business operations domain. In addition, Infinite’s Biz essential would bring these communities’ best in market technology to making it easier to start, run, and grow their business.

“These capabilities will reinforce our digital platform competency, giving us an edge over digital business operations and consulting services,” said Shell Sharma, Chief Sales Officer, Infinite Computer Solutions.

The acquired portfolio offers e-commerce, web hosting, domain names, website builder solutions, marketing promotions, and many more services to empower and succeed the business owners digitally.

For more information on Infinite’s small business essentials, visit https://turbify.infinite.com

About Infinite Computer Solutions:

Infinite is a global technology solution provider headquartered in Rockville, Md. The company provides business technology solutions and product engineering services for telecom, hi-tech, healthcare, media & entertainment, insurance, banking & financial services, retail, public sector, travel and transport, and government. With the proprietary frameworks, platforms, accelerators, and domain experts, Infinite has been solving challenges for Fortune 1000 companies since 2001. Core service offerings include business transformation, digitalization, cloud services, application development management services, quality engineering and assurance, product/platform engineering, infrastructure services, and talent management platform. For more information, please visit www.infinite.com

