The Quest To Shine Digitally To Keep The Tampon Market On The Toes

Significant rise in demand for hygiene products such as tampons and pads is due to increased awareness about feminine hygiene and their importance for women health. In developing and under-developed countries, the penetration of tampons is slightly low and they are not easily available. Reason being, lack of feminine hygiene awareness among people, which is one of the factors hampering the growth of the tampon market to some extent. But the tampon market is still in the growth stage, and is expected to surge over the coming decade. According to PMR’s report, the tampon market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2020–2030, to reach a valuation of around US$ 7.4 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Tampon Market Study

According to the report, the global tampon market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where a majority of key players maintain strategic focus on new product development, sustainable products, patents on new technology, and inorganic growth through mergers & acquisitions at domestic levels.

Most of the global tampon market is dominated by a few major players such as Svenska Cellulosa AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, etc.

On the basis of source, organic is likely to be the fastest growing segment due to rise in consumer demand for chemical-free products.

East Asia is one of the emerging markets for tampons, which comprises around 22% of the global population, of which, 49% are women.

Among the sales channels, online retailers are witnessing surging demand, owing to the availability of multiple brands along with offers and schemes. Also, due to the coronavirus pandemic, consumers are significantly preferring to buy products online.

Tampon Market: Key Players

PMR’s report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the tampon market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global tampon market include Svenska Cellulosa AB, Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Masmi, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Cora, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Inc., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Corman SpA, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Bella, Bodywise Ltd., and others.

