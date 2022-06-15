Parboiled Rice Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by Forecoming Years

The Parboiled Rice Market is bound to grow on a gracious note in the next 10 years. The healthcare vertical is shifting to “value” from “production”. This shift concerning collaboration (in place of competition) is expected to set new benchmarks in the Parboiled Rice Market. This fast-moving environment is expected to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next decade.
Parboiled Rice Market: Introduction
Parboiled rice is a type of processed rice, principally a partially boiled rice. The process for parboiled rice involves a hydrothermal processing of rice paddy before milling. The processing of parboiled rice includes five major steps such as soaking paddy in lukewarm or cold water, steaming, drying, husking and milling. The parboiled rice milling offers high yield with low breakage of rice grains. The parboiled rice is rich in source of calcium, fiber, potassium, vitamins such as B-6.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13369
Parboiled Rice Market: Dynamics
The global parboiled rice market is driven by the increasing demand for high nutritional rice. Some properties of parboiled rice such as non-sticky texture, swelled nature due to high amount of water absorption, high content of minerals and vitamins propels the global parboiled rice market. The high demand for long rice grain type drives the global parboiled rice market. The parboiled rice cooks quickly and hence offer advantage over other types of rice.
However, the parboiled rice is expensive and involves various processing steps when compared to other type of rice thus increases the capital cost. This might restrain the global parboiled rice market.
Parboiled Rice Market: Segmentation
|On the basis of parboiled rice type
|
|On the basis of rice length form
|
|On the basis of application
|
For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/13369
Parboiled Rice Market: Regional Outlook
Rice is a staple food for most of the regions wherein Asia, North America and Sub Saharan regions dominates the global rice market. The global parboiled rice market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global parboiled rice market in terms of consumption.
The countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan are the prominent countries in parboiled rice market both in terms of consumption and production in APEJ region. Followed by APEJ is North America wherein California, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas holds majority of share in terms of parboiled rice growth. Latin America is anticipate to project moderately high growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period. Europe and Japan are expected to grow at an average CAGR over the forecast period.
Parboiled Rice Market: Key Players
Some of the key players identified in the global parboiled rice market includes:
- Buhler AG
- Induss Group
- Parboiled Rice Thailand
- National Rice Company
- Udon Rice Co., Ltd
- Riceland International Limited
- American Rice, Inc.
- RISERIA PASINI S.R.L
- Sandstone International Co., Ltd.
For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13369
About us: Persistence Market Research
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com