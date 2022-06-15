Oat Fiber Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by Forecoming Years

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Convenience foods have become unavoidable in the urban kitchen, and they are excellent time-savers for customers because they need less time to prepare. Demand for convenience food arises especially from teenagers, hostel students, and working-class people. Convenient food comes in the form of ready-to-eat breakfast and cereals. Consumers are adding highly nutritious foods into their diets, which take less time to prepare and come in a variety of flavors with several food ingredients. Manufacturers are using oat fiber as a dietary supplement in convenience foods items.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The oat fiber market in the Middle East & Africa and Oceania is expected to expand at CAGRs of 7.9% and 7%, respectively, through 2031.

However, North America and Europe dominate the market with a market share of 41.7% and 29.8%, respectively.

The market for oat fiber in the food & beverage industry is valued at US$ 160 Mn, and is expected to reach US$ 315.4 Mn by 2031.

There is growing demand for plant-based functional food ingredients in the food & beverage industry. On the basis of nature, demand for organic is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Brazil and Australia hold significant market share in Latin America and Oceania, respectively.

BENELUX countries in Europe and Mexico in Latin America are witnessing high growth rate at CAGRs of 11.1% and 8.8%, respectively.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the market for oat fiber. However, growing demand for healthy and nutritious food products is anticipated to help the market recover in the near term.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing applications of oat fiber through investments, innovation, and research & development to obtain the finest quality products. Market players are expected to expand their product ranges through numerous innovations.

In 2016, Tate & Lyle PLC expanded its manufacturing facility in Kimstad, Sweden. The expansion of the manufacturing unit leverages the production process with no use of chemicals or solvents while converting raw materials such as tapioca and corn into the finest ingredients.

