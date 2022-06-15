Tagatose Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over Forecoming Years

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Low-calorie sweeteners are perceived as a healthy option and are gaining popularity as a suitable substitute to sugar. Consumers are progressively shifting to products with low-calorie sweeteners to reduce the risk of diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases that are associated with the excessive consumption of sugar. Tagatose is gaining traction as one of the most health beneficial sweeteners, on account of its low caloric content; tagatose is 92% as sweet as sugar, with comparatively only 32% caloric content.

The global tagatose market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2019-2029. On the back of the above-mentioned factors, the global tagatose market is estimated to witness a steady CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17713

Key Takeaways of Tagatose Market Study

The confectionery and beverages segment is projected to exhibit a substantial growth rate in global tagatose market, owing to the higher demand for tagatose as a functional ingredient for beverage and confectionery products.

The powder form of tagatose dominates the global tagatose market, and accounts for a higher volume and value share as compared to the liquid form. This is attributable to the higher utilization of powder tagatose as compared to the liquid form.

The business to business segment is expected to emerge as a prominent segment in the global tagatose market, supported by the greater utilization of tagatose in the foodservice sector.

To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Tagatose Market: Competitive Landscape

The tagatose market is consolidated in nature, and primarily dominated by a small number of manufacturers. Players in the tagatose market are adapting their market strategies in accordance with the current trends in the market. Leading manufacturers are using strategies such as strategic collaborations, and are strengthening their supply chain with a focus on global expansion. Additionally, these companies are targeting the growing number of health-conscious consumers to further increase their consumer base.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17713

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com