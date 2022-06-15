Bicycle Apparels Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during Forecoming Years

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global sales of bicycle apparel are estimated to reach US$ 6 Mn by the end of 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2031, mostly driven by rapidly increasing number of cycling certification programs and rise in participation in professional cycling activities across the world.

Innovation and advancements in technology have helped the bicycle apparel industry grow and diversify its product line. Moreover, introduction of smart bicycle apparel that has in-built technologies to maintain and record location, lap timings, health status, and are designed aerodynamically to boost performance are driving the interest of consumers, thus, growing the opportunity for bicycle apparel manufacturers to increase the volume of sales.

For instance, in 2021, an online cycling apparel store, Champion System USA, announced an updated range of cycling clothing and jerseys. With this update, it introduced custom-tailored clothing as desired by customers, which are handcrafted from premium fabrics for enhanced performance.

In 2019, Gore launched a waterproof cycling jacket – ‘Gore-Tex Shakedry cycling jacket’.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Under the product type category, body insulators and pants held the largest share in bicycle apparel largely due to rise in demand and availability of apparel manufactured using natural material.

Apart from flexibility, insulation, and reliability, professionals are seeking and willing to pay more for bicycle apparel with in-built high-tech mechanisms that help record various performance data.

Offline sales of bicycle apparel continue to dominate due to the fact that consumers prefer to experience the look and feel of the apparel before making a purchase.

“Manufacturers are focusing on innovating their product lines and introducing miniature tech into bicycle apparel to keep record of activities. Moreover, new design techniques are being tested and implemented to help professional cyclers enhance their performance,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report underlines ground-breaking insights into the competitive scenario of the bicycle apparel market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Shimano, Inc., Accell Group N.V., Campagnolo S.R.L., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Merida Industry co., Ltd., Samchuly Bicycle Co., FALKE KGaA, Endura Ltd., DT Swiss AG, Renthal Limited, Head N.V., New Balance Athletics Inc., and 2XU.

