Customer Journey Analytics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During  Forecoming Years

Expansion of modern retail industry and over penetration of mobile and smartphone applications across the world are the key driving factors of the market. In addition, adoption of large data analytics in enterprises, requirement to gain competitive control in retail industry and increasing demand for improved consumer experience are another leading factors influencing expansion of customer journey analytics market.

However, several factors like data management complexity and data privacy issues are major restraints of the market.

Dynamics of Market Based on Segments

Based on deployment mode, end-user size, component, touch-point, region and industry verticals, the market is fragmented on a large scale. By component, the market has been segmented into services and software. Segments under deployment mode includes cloud and on-premise.

Segmentation of market based on touch-point consists of mobile, email, web, store and call centre. Moreover, based on end-user size, the market has been further segmented into large enterprises, as well as small and medium size enterprises.

The market on the basis of industry vertical segment has been classified into utilities, BFSI, government and defence, energy, IT and telecom, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, automotive, healthcare and life sciences, and retail and e-commerce.

The report analyzes the market in several key regions such as Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Japan and Asia-Pacific.

Market Analysis Based on Region

Presence of large industries in analytics field has led North America to contribute more in the growth of journey analytics market. In addition, Europe, due to acceptance of emerging technologies is procuring second position in the customer journey analytics market.

The customer journey analytics market in Asia Pacific region is likely to expand at high growth rate owing to increasing adoption of analytics software in number of industries and enormous smartphone penetration throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the market in MEA and Latin America is anticipated to expand at significant growth rate on the back of growing adoption of enhanced analytics in enterprises.

Vendor Insights

Several leading market players that are contributing on large scale to the growth of the market are profiled in the report, includes ClickFox, Servion Global Solutions Ltd, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, CallMiner, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., NICE Ltd., Quadient, Verint Systems Inc., Kitewheel, and Adobe Systems Incorporated.

