Global Sun Screen Market To Generate Profitable Opportunities For Manufacturers During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The global demand for sun screen normally rises in the summer season owing to the increasing intensity of sun rays that compel people to take various measure to protect themselves from sunburn Sun Protection Market.

However, seasonal climate change and availability of other alternatives continue to impact the global sales of sun screen. Which is why, manufacturers are focusing on development of multiuse sun screen lotions that can also address other issues related to skin care.

As per Fact.MR’s recently published report, the global market for sun screen is set to expand at 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) to surpass a valuation of US$ 13,464 Mn. In addition, rising preference for organic and natural sun screen formula coupled with increased desires to look attractive and young is expected to favor the prospects of the market in the years to come.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=69

Global Sun Screen Market by Category

By Product Type : Sun Protection Products After Sun Products Self-Tanning Care Products Others

By Form : Cream Gel Lotion Wipes Sprays Others

By Distribution Channel : Online Sales Company Owned Websites E-Commerce Websites Offline Sales Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Store Convenience Stores Pharmacy & Drug Stores Other Sales Channel

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=69