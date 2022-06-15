Global Sun Screen Market To Generate Profitable Opportunities For Manufacturers During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-06-15 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

The global demand for sun screen normally rises in the summer season owing to the increasing intensity of sun rays that compel people to take various measure to protect themselves from sunburn Sun Protection Market.

However, seasonal climate change and availability of other alternatives continue to impact the global sales of sun screen. Which is why, manufacturers are focusing on development of multiuse sun screen lotions that can also address other issues related to skin care.

As per Fact.MR’s recently published report, the global market for sun screen is set to expand at 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) to surpass a valuation of US$ 13,464 Mn. In addition, rising preference for organic and natural sun screen formula coupled with increased desires to look attractive and young is expected to favor the prospects of the market in the years to come.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=69

Global Sun Screen Market by Category

  • By Product Type :

    • Sun Protection Products
    • After Sun Products
    • Self-Tanning Care Products
    • Others

  • By Form :

    • Cream
    • Gel
    • Lotion
    • Wipes
    • Sprays
    • Others

  • By Distribution Channel :

    • Online Sales
      • Company Owned Websites
      • E-Commerce Websites
    • Offline Sales
      • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
      • Specialty Stores
      • Departmental Store
      • Convenience Stores
      • Pharmacy & Drug Stores
      • Other Sales Channel

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=69

Following projection from Fact.MR’s report on the global sun screen market are expected to outline the market’s future prospects

  • Demand for sun protection products will continue to be higher than suntan and other sun block products. Over US$ 5,675 Mn worth sun protection products are estimated to be sold by the end of 2022. Currently, sun protection products command for over one-third revenue share of the global market. Cosmetics brands are emphasizing on herbal and natural ingredient owing to increasing concerns over side-effects from use of sun screens that are prepared from synthetic chemicals.
  • Hypermarket/supermarket has emerged as the top distribution channel for sun screen. Increase construction of hypermarket/supermarket in emerging countries such as India and China is allowing the global market for sun screen to gain further momentum. Huge stocks of wellness items including sun screen can be stored in hypermarket/supermarket giving consumers the option to select form a range of different sun block products.  Online retail stores are also a key distribution channel for sun screen as a large portion of the young population chose to hope online. The online sales segment is also projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.
  • The market for sun screen in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is project to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period. The region’s market revenue is expected to expand at over 6% CAGR over 2022. This is attributed to the increasing disposable income and rising purchasing power of consumers in APEJ.  Furthermore, growth of the economy in various countries in the region is resulting in improving lifestyle and standard of living. The markets in North America and Europe are also anticipated to register impressive growth rate during the assessment period.  Meanwhile, Latin America’s market is also projected to command for a considerable market share in terms of revenues over the forecast period

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/69

Which distribution channel is estimated to account for largest market share in Sun Screen Market?

Based on the distribution channel, offline sales holds 54.4% of the overall market share. In offline sales, sales through hypermarkets/supermarkets constitute approximately 1/3rd i.e. 34.2% to the market share and will continue to be an attractive distribution sales channel for sun screens.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution