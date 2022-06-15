Demand-Supply Scenario Of Standard Parts for Tool Making Market To Remain In Equilibrium During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-06-15 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Fact.MR Pvt. Ltd. has released a new study on Standard Parts for Tool Making market in China, extracting crucial market insights for the next ten year forecast period, unique strategies adopted by the players in terms of product differentiation and potential market hotspots, in-depth industry analysis on the same and opportunities for the market to grow. The revenue generated from the consumption of standard parts for tool making in China is estimated to be valued at US$ 471.0 Mn by the end of 2018 reaching US$ 703.5 Mn till the end of forecast period registering a CAGR of 4.1% (2018-2028).

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=914

Standard parts are secondary components utilized in presses or similar metal forming tools in conjunction with main punch & die combination. Owing to growth witnessed in production of machine tools and replacement of standard parts in the same, the demand for standard parts is expected to increase in the country in upcoming years.

It is a well-known fact that China has been at the forefront it comes to manufacturing of any industrial parts or system, automobiles among others. This rise in production of such parts & components leads to growth in various end use industries which further influences demand for machine tools biding well for the growth of standard parts. Relaxation of trade duties, widening foreign direct investments and fixed asset investments positively effects manufacturing scene of the country further improving the growth of standard parts market in China, However, it must be also taken into consideration that no market is without its restraints.

Hence, some of the roadblocks that can dent the growth of the market in the upcoming years include high product competition from both developed and developing countries and less penetration of automation in manufacturing among others. Some of the initiatives that can put the manufacturing activities of the country to a next level include improved investments in all segment of product delivery as well as China Manufacturing 2025 (CM2025) Initiative.

Global Standard Parts for Tool Making Market by Category

  • By Component Type :

    • Guide Pillars
    • Bushes & Cages
    • Die & Gas Springs
    • Punches & Dies
    • Pillar & Bush Blocks
    • Dowel Pins (Set of 100)
    • Steel Plates
    • Others (Set of 100)

  • By Application :

    • Stamping
    • Forming
    • Bending
    • Punching
    • Die-Casting

  • By End-Use Industry :

    • Automotive
    • Industrial Engineering and Equipment
    • Consumer Goods
    • Aerospace & Defense
    • Others

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Direct Sales
    • Retail Sales
    • Online Sales

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=914

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Standard Part for Tool Making Market

The global standard parts for tool making market is highly fragmented, with a significant number of local and regional companies. As a crucial strategy to strengthen their market footprint and better fulfil the needs of customers, industry players are focusing on developing new goods in response to the dynamic industry needs.

Also, the key companies have adopted numerous strategies including partnership, merger & acquisition etc. New product development is the key strategy to upscale their market presence among consumers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of standard parts for tool making market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

  • In 2020Doosan Machine Tools have launched MP 6500 series product with a high precision vertical machining center for mold machining. The features of this machine includes enhanced stability and spindle rigidity to boost user improved quality and convenience
  • In 2019Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. has launched a Wire EDM machine – U 6 H.E.A.T. Extreme. The new wire coated technology increases rough machining rates up to 300% without increasing manufacturing costs

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/914

Which Application is poised to Show lucrative Growth in Standard Parts for Tool Making Market?

Standard parts for tool making are having numerous applications such as stamping, forming, bending, punching etc. Stamping is largely adopted by different end-use industries owing to which it has acquired more than 55.0% market share.

Moreover, the majority of sales come from automotive, industrial engineering and equipment end-use industries. The rapid growth in the aforementioned industries is likely to increase the applications of stamping in the industries.

In addition, the segments of automotive and aerospace & defense are projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% and 5.8% respectively, amid the forecast years due to their augmented applications. This is likely to gain 140 BPS to the standard parts for tool making market over the assessment years of 2022-2032.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/28/1907829/0/en/Port-Terminals-to-Account-for-3-5th-Shares-in-Terminal-Tractors-Market-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution