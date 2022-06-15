Demand-Supply Scenario Of Standard Parts for Tool Making Market To Remain In Equilibrium During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Fact.MR Pvt. Ltd. has released a new study on Standard Parts for Tool Making market in China, extracting crucial market insights for the next ten year forecast period, unique strategies adopted by the players in terms of product differentiation and potential market hotspots, in-depth industry analysis on the same and opportunities for the market to grow. The revenue generated from the consumption of standard parts for tool making in China is estimated to be valued at US$ 471.0 Mn by the end of 2018 reaching US$ 703.5 Mn till the end of forecast period registering a CAGR of 4.1% (2018-2028).

Standard parts are secondary components utilized in presses or similar metal forming tools in conjunction with main punch & die combination. Owing to growth witnessed in production of machine tools and replacement of standard parts in the same, the demand for standard parts is expected to increase in the country in upcoming years.

It is a well-known fact that China has been at the forefront it comes to manufacturing of any industrial parts or system, automobiles among others. This rise in production of such parts & components leads to growth in various end use industries which further influences demand for machine tools biding well for the growth of standard parts. Relaxation of trade duties, widening foreign direct investments and fixed asset investments positively effects manufacturing scene of the country further improving the growth of standard parts market in China, However, it must be also taken into consideration that no market is without its restraints.

Hence, some of the roadblocks that can dent the growth of the market in the upcoming years include high product competition from both developed and developing countries and less penetration of automation in manufacturing among others. Some of the initiatives that can put the manufacturing activities of the country to a next level include improved investments in all segment of product delivery as well as China Manufacturing 2025 (CM2025) Initiative.

Global Standard Parts for Tool Making Market by Category

By Component Type : Guide Pillars Bushes & Cages Die & Gas Springs Punches & Dies Pillar & Bush Blocks Dowel Pins (Set of 100) Steel Plates Others (Set of 100)

By Application : Stamping Forming Bending Punching Die-Casting

By End-Use Industry : Automotive Industrial Engineering and Equipment Consumer Goods Aerospace & Defense Others

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Retail Sales Online Sales

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Standard Part for Tool Making Market

The global standard parts for tool making market is highly fragmented, with a significant number of local and regional companies. As a crucial strategy to strengthen their market footprint and better fulfil the needs of customers, industry players are focusing on developing new goods in response to the dynamic industry needs.

Also, the key companies have adopted numerous strategies including partnership, merger & acquisition etc. New product development is the key strategy to upscale their market presence among consumers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of standard parts for tool making market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

In 2020 , Doosan Machine Tools have launched MP 6500 series product with a high precision vertical machining center for mold machining. The features of this machine includes enhanced stability and spindle rigidity to boost user improved quality and convenience

, have launched MP 6500 series product with a high precision vertical machining center for mold machining. The features of this machine includes enhanced stability and spindle rigidity to boost user improved quality and convenience In 2019, Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. has launched a Wire EDM machine – U 6 H.E.A.T. Extreme. The new wire coated technology increases rough machining rates up to 300% without increasing manufacturing costs

Which Application is poised to Show lucrative Growth in Standard Parts for Tool Making Market?

Standard parts for tool making are having numerous applications such as stamping, forming, bending, punching etc. Stamping is largely adopted by different end-use industries owing to which it has acquired more than 55.0% market share.

Moreover, the majority of sales come from automotive, industrial engineering and equipment end-use industries. The rapid growth in the aforementioned industries is likely to increase the applications of stamping in the industries.

In addition, the segments of automotive and aerospace & defense are projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% and 5.8% respectively, amid the forecast years due to their augmented applications. This is likely to gain 140 BPS to the standard parts for tool making market over the assessment years of 2022-2032.

