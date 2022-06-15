Adoption Of Skin Care Ingredients Market To Increase During Forecast Period On Back Of Increased Consumer Demand : Fact.MR

The skincare ingredients market is estimated at USD 22.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 39.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

The market has been gaining traction over the past few years, so it is expected to account considerable market share of about 18% for the overall skin care market in upcoming half-decade. Moreover, North America is expected to bring in higher revenues and dominate the market by covering a market share of ~45% in 2022.The beauty industry has shown a commendable rise in the past few years due to rapidly increasing purchasing power of the consumers and their willingness to spend on skin care products. Factors that are impacting the skin care market growth include an overall rise in adoption of various cosmetic and skincare procedures such as hair removal services, facial treatments and laser skin surgeries to improve the texture of their skin and body.