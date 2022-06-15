Global Outdoor Footwear Market To Record Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate In Coming Years : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Outdoor Footwear for Hiking market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Outdoor Footwear for Hiking

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Outdoor Footwear for Hiking. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Outdoor Footwear for Hiking Market across various industries and regions.

Competition Landscape

Nike, Adidas, VF Corp, Puma, Skechers, Under Armour, Asics Corp, New Balance, Fila, Burberry, Columbia, Wolverine Worldwide, Boot Barn Holding, Camper, Asolo, Hoka One, Bata, and Decathlon are major outdoor footwear companies.

The NEW Golden Gate ATR from Scarpa is the latest member of the Scarpa Running family. The Rush Trail GTX blends the RUSH platform’s adaptability and energy with durability, comfort, structure, and stability. It’s a shoe designed for comfort, with features that can help alleviate foot strain while hiking.

In 2021, the Ortles Couloir boot was launched, which features thermoplastic composites procured from Xenia Materials and developed to deliver both, rigidity and flexibility by the brand. It’s a crampon-compatible, ultralight mountain footwear that only weighs 0.7 Kg.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the outdoor footwear market along with their detailed overviews of sales analysis of trekking shoes, vital outdoor shoes brands, top hiking boot manufactures, top mountaineering shoe brands, and top mountaineering shoe manufacturers, including SWOT analysis and revenues generated from targeted the outdoor footwear products of top outdoor footwear manufacturers positioned across geographies, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion.

Demand for outdoor footwear at the global level stood at around 321 Mn pairs in 2021, accounting for 5% of the global footwear market in terms of volume. The market is poised to expand at a volume CAGR of around 6.2% with sales projected to reach 618.2 Mn pairs by 2032.

Key Segments of Outdoor Footwear Industry Survey

Outdoor Footwear Market by Category: Outdoor Footwear for Hiking Outdoor Footwear for Trail Running Outdoor Footwear for Trekking Outdoor Footwear for Mountaineering Approach Outdoor Footwear

Outdoor Footwear Market by Consumer Orientation: Outdoor Footwear for Men Outdoor Footwear for Women Unisex Outdoor Footwear Outdoor Footwear for Kids

Outdoor Footwear Market by Sales Channel: Offline Sales of Outdoor Footwear General Merchandise Store Shoe Stores Independent Shoe Stores Franchised Shoe Outlet Modern Trade Channel Exclusive Brand Outlet Others Online Sales of Outdoor Footwear Direct-to-customer/Brand Website e-Commerce Websites

Outdoor Footwear Market by Region: North America Outdoor Footwear Market Latin America Outdoor Footwear Market Europe Outdoor Footwear Market East Asia Outdoor Footwear Market South Asia & Oceania Outdoor Footwear Market Middle East & Africa Outdoor Footwear Market



More Valuable Insights on Outdoor Footwear for Hiking Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

