Global Sales Of Stump Grinder Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 3.7% By Volume Through 2031| Fact.MR Study

Stump Grinders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Machine Type (Walk-Behind Stump Grinders ,Self-Propelled Stump Grinders), By Tooth Length (Up To 2.5 Inch Stump Grinders , 2.5 – 3 Inch Stump Grinders ), By Number Of Cutting – Global Market Insights 2021 To 2031

Fact.MR has conducted a comprehensive analysis on the global stump grinder market, which is projected to witness volume demand of 19,039 units in 2021, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% by volumethrough 2031. The industry is saw a decline of 2.3% Y-o-Y in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on the demand outlook. However, the market is estimated to expand 1.6X by the end of 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Stump Grinders market survey report:

  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • MORBARK, LLC.
  • MTB MFG INC.
  • Vermeer Corporation
  • Tracmaster Ltd.
  • Predator Power Ltd.
  • Wacker Neuson SE
  • Avant Tecno Oy
  • Sneller Machine
  • D&M Machine Division, Inc
  • Bandit Industries, Inc
  • Green Manufacturing, Inc

Important Segments Covered in Stump Grinder Industry Research

  • By Machine Type
    • Walk-behind Stump Grinders
    • Self-propelled Stump Grinders
      • Wheeled
      • Tracked
    • Tow-behind Stump Grinders
  • By Tooth Length
    • Up to 2.5 Inch Stump Grinders
    •  2.5 – 3 Inch Stump Grinders
    •  Above 3 Inch Stump Grinders
  • By Number of Cutting Teeth
    • 8 – 16 Teeth Stump Grinders
    • 16- 24 Teeth Stump Grinders
    • 24- 32 Teeth Stump Grinders
    • Above 32 Teeth Stump Grinders
  • By Cutting Edge per Tooth
    • Two
    •  Three
  • By End User
    • Stump Grinders for Personal/ Private Use
    • Stump Grinders for Government Use
    • Stump Grinders Provided by Rental Companies

