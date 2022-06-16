Global Sales Of Water Bikes Has Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 21.1% During 2021-2031 | Fact.MR Study

Newly-released water bikes industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) volume growth of 18.7% in 2021, to total more than 3,500 units. Pontoon water bikes displayed positive year-on-year growth of 18.6%, while hydrofoil water bikes were up 21.1% in 2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Water Bikes Market Survey Report:

Schiller Waterbikes

Manta5

Hydrobikes Inc.

Aurea Bike

SBK ENGINEERING SRL

Redsharkbikes

Waterbike Italia S.R.L

Key Segments Covered in Water Bikes Industry Research

By Technology Pontoon Hydrofoil Surfboard

By Product Type Manual Water Bikes Electric Water Bikes

By Ownership Personal Water Bikes Rental Water Bikes



