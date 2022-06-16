Dietary Supplements Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dietary Supplements Industry Overview

The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 327.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding personal health and wellness owing to changing eating habits and hectic lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and growing disposable income around the world is driving the demand for products that can cover the nutritional deficit at higher convenience is the key factor driving the demand for vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, and other supplement products around the world.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dietary supplements market on the basis of ingredient, form, application, end-user, type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Ingredient Insights, the market is segmented into Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega Fatty Acids and Others.

Vitamin as an ingredient dominated the dietary supplement market and accounted for more than 30.8% of the revenue share in 2021, owing to high demand from working professionals and sports athletes for energy and weight management.

The botanical ingredient was the second largest sub-segment and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Soft gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids and Others.

The tablets segment led the dietary supplements market and accounted for 33.6% of the revenue share in 2021.

The liquid form is anticipated to witness the highest revenue CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. Liquid dietary supplements are liposomal products that can evenly disperse in the water allowing smooth consumption.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-cancer, Lungs Detox/Cleanse, Skin/Hair/Nails, Sexual Health, Brain/Mental Health, Insomnia, Menopause, Anti-aging, Prenatal Health and Others.

The energy and weight management application segment led the market for dietary supplements and accounted for a revenue share of 30.6% in 2021.

Revenue from immunity application is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the year 2020 has increased the demand for immunity booster products all over the globe.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children and Infants.

The adult segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.6% in 2021.

The growing working population and increasing per capita income in the developing economies are expected to increase consumer spending on infant nutrition over the forecast period which is expected to drive the market.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into OTC and Prescribed.

The OTC type segment dominated the market for dietary supplements and accounted for the largest revenue share of 75.7% in 2021 and is expected to lead over the forecast period.

The prescribed dietary supplements segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.0% in 2021.

The sales of dietary supplements through online distribution channels are expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. Increased number of internet users, ease of access to a number of brands, fast-paced lifestyle of the masses, 24/7 availability of products, the convenience of shopping, and a wide range of products offered are factors driving the sales of dietary supplements through online distribution channels in the country.

Dietary Supplements Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive with the major public as well as private players focusing on innovation and research and development of products.

Some prominent players in the global Dietary Supplements market include

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

NU SKIN.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bionova

Ayanda

Arkopharma

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

