Shotcrete Sprayer Market is to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The splash and fumes created by the pressurized cement hitting the walls require that the operator stands as far as possible behind the machine.

By spraying concrete cement on walls at high pressure and velocity, the walls are secured so the rock does not break and fall, posing a safety hazard to workers.

Every mining or construction sector should consider safety as the top priority of its personnel.

Spraying methods will vary depending on the project dimensions, quantity of concrete, logistics and environmental factors.

Wet-mix or dry-mix sprays of shotcrete can be applied mechanically or manually, depending on whether they are wet or dry mixtures.

Shotcrete is a fine concrete that is jetted at high velocity speed onto a prepared surface.

Key Market Developments

Technology continues to advance, so companies are adapting to stay competitive.

For instance, MacLean, a mobile equipment product line company, launched diesel-free mining vehicles for underground mining.

Maclean launched battery-electric shotcrete sprayers and mobile concrete trucks to eliminate the risk of underground mining.

With the combination of ss5 Shotcrete Sprayers and TM3 Transmixer, they provided underground mining companies with zero emissions of ground support installations.

BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), becoming an important part of underground mining, are opening new opportunities for manufacturers to grow in the market.

For instance, Aramine developed new tools for underground mining. The new development tool included the usage of battery technologies.

For safety change of batteries, Aramine developed charging stations with radio dispatch and hydraulic cranes enabling an easy change of the batteries.

Another development included QRS (Quick Replacement System) allowing batteries to be changed in and out of the mini loader L140B in a matter of seconds.

Get a sample of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1434

Regional Outlook Western Europe is expected to dominate the global shotcrete sprayer market in the coming years, owing to the increasing underground construction activities in the key economies in the region. Moreover, the demand for shotcrete technology is expected to increase in North America and Western Europe, owing to the use of these sprayers as an eco-friendly alternative for concrete spraying. Construction activities in the developing economies of Asia Pacific have witnessed a surge, owing to the increasing demand for affordable housing. This can be one of the key reasons that may promote the sales of shotcrete sprayers in the Asia Pacific region over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape Sika AG

Putzmeister Ibérica, S.A.

MacLean Engineering & Marketing Co. Limited.

Meta Therm Furnace Pvt. Ltd.

Gunnite International

Blastcrete Equipment Company

Titan Makina

Normet Group Oy

Surface Finishing Equipment Company

Changge Yingchuan Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Getman Corporation

Risen Machinery Co., Ltd.

Request for customization of the report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1434

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint Interested to Procure The Data

Shotcrete Sprayer Market: Segmentation On the basis of type of process, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into, Dry-Mix Process

Wet-Mix Process On the basis of product type, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into, Robotic Shotcrete Sprayers

Manual SHOTCRETE SPRAYERS On the basis of application, the global shotcrete sprayer market has been segmented into, Repair and Maintenance Works

Surface Protection

Underground Construction

Others

Purchase a copy of this report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1434

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com