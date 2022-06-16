Travel Luxury Packages Safaris To Africa and Vacation Ideas To Book to View Wildlife in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wildlife is free and naturally roaming in the world. However, the Top vacation ideas spot for wildlife experiences is Kenya. Visit Kenya brought to you by Cruzeiro Safaris.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya has brought you the following safaris to book through the year, featuring mid-budget and luxury accommodations only with flights or by off safaris. It also depends on how much time you have, what type of accommodation, how much budget one has, type of experience and many other factors. If a traveler wants to connect to Diani or Mombasa from Masai Mara –we can assist those booking flights that take about 2 hours.

NB: Most accommodation places in Masai Mara are fully booked for the Peak Season (July – October). Mainly due to post-ponement during the COVID Crisis period. Kenya is also holding its general elections in August, 2022. So travelers may prefer to visit as from September, 2022.

Here are a few suggestions to help a guest on where to visit:

1. Serena Safari for 7 Days – For all travelers (solo, couple, family and groups) – Visit Amboseli National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve. Travel from Nairobi is all by Flights. Language Driver Guides in English, Spanish and French Speaking driver guides available on request)

2. Safari Ndovu for 6 days – (Suitable for couple, family and groups) – This is an all road Safari by road to Amboseli, Nakuru and Masai Mara

3. Governors camps in Masai Mara (suitable for all travelers) – Travel from Nairobi is all by road. |One may add the number fo nights they would want and probably take a balloon flight as well.

4. Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp and Bateluer Luxury Camp – Travel from Nairobi is by flights and one can extend to the number of days they would like.

5. Mara Interpids Club – Travel from Nairobi is by flights and one can extend to the number of nights they would like.

6. Base camp 3 days with balloon ride – Travel is by flights and Balloon ride included, Suitable for solo travelers

7. Masai Mara 5 days experience the Masai Mara and Naibosho conservancy for 5 days – Travel is also by air from Nairobi – book writers must travel places

8. Twiga Safari – 9 days – Travel is by road and by flights

9. Mount Kenya and Masai Mara Safari 9 days

10. Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara 4 days Safari – All travel is by road and suitable for all travelers (language driver guides available, English, French and Spanish available on request)

11. Luxury Kempinski Safari Nairobi and masai Mara for 7 Days – (suitable for solo, couples, anniversary, 50 plus and honeymooners)

Nairobi Half Day Tours and Full Day Safari Tours –Payments via Credit Cards – PESAPAL and PAYPAL

Nairobi Day Tours, Nairobi National Park, Animal Orphanage, Giraffe Center, Karen Blixen, Safari Cat Show, Musuems, City Tours, Amboseli Day trip, Lake nakuru day Trip

Zanzibar Day Tours BOOK Through VIATOR

Nairobi Airport Transfers:

Nairobi Airport Transfers from Airport to Hotels

Mombasa City Tours

Kenya Safari Packages by Road

Nairobi National Park Booking Online

If one has free time to explore around Nairobi and environs, you can visit the famous National park within the city. You have a choice of vehicle normal vans and 4×4 wheel drive. From 1st July, 2022 the fees to all national parks are going to increase by a norminal amount. This will be reflected on all our prices.

Visit the national park in a 4×4 wheel drive

Visit the national park and giraffe center in 4×4 wheel drive

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook @cruzeirosafaris, Instagram @safariscruzeiro, twitter @cruzeirosafaris and youtube @cruzeirosafaris. SafarisTours in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

