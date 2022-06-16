The demand is expected to grow between CAGR of 4% to 6% by value during 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to latest research by Fact.MR, steering knuckles market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. The demand is expected to grow between CAGR of 4% to 6% by value during 2021-2031. Though due to COVID-19 pandemic the overall sales were hampered and the demand drastically declined during 2020. However, it is estimated that the market will show positive growth from 2021 onwards. The growing requirement for weight reduction in the structure and design of steering knuckles and emission control is likely to boost the production and demand.

Key Segments

By Material Type

Alloy

Cast Iron

Aluminum

Others

By Manufacturing Method

Forging

Casting

By Application

Passenger cars Compact Mid-size SUV Luxury

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

