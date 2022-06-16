Printed Electronics Market Size, Future Forecasts, Status, and Industry Opportunities 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Printed Electronics Industry Overview

The global printed electronics market size was valued at USD 8.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% over the forecast period as printed electronic products are gaining rapid traction.

The estimated escalation of the technology is attributed to its ability to be incorporated in a variety of dynamic application areas, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics. The increasing penetration of IoT is providing several growth opportunities, widening the scope of printed electronics applications across the sector. In addition, the rising demand for advanced OLED displays and printed RFID devices are paving the way for increasing the adoption of the technology owing to its low production cost, higher efficiency, and low power consumption.

Printed electronics has been a significant research arena, focusing on continuous upgrades and improvisations to enhance the existing abilities and for exploring more applications across various fields. Increased investments in R&D by various associations, organizations, and manufacturers over the last few decades have led to several benchmarking innovations and developments in this technology. The end-product manufacturers majorly include the producers of consumer electronics, such as IoT devices, smartphones, display devices, and other communication devices.

The manufacturers implement the technology into various products based on the necessity and supply to the distributors or retailers for sales purposes. The prominent players in the industry are focusing on mergers and acquisitions or distribution partnerships to establish a grip in the emerging regional markets, such as the Asia Pacific. For instance, Thin Film Electronics ASA (U.S.) has signed a distribution agreement with a Chinese company, CymMetrik. The agreement aims toward the expansion of sales, particularly in China, Taiwan, India, and other nations in the Asia Pacific region. Printed electronics technology is experiencing high demand in this continent on account of the increasing consumer electronics manufacturing practices.

Circuit Protection Market : The global circuit protection market size was valued at USD 45.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Printed Electronics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global printed electronics market on the basis of material, technology, device, and region:

Printed Electronics Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Ink Substrate



Printed Electronics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Inkjet Screen Gravure Flexographic



Printed Electronics Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Displays Photovoltaic Lighting RFID Others



Printed Electronics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

April 2021: E Ink Holdings Inc. formed an agreement with DATA MODUL, a company that provides touch, display, and embedded monitors, for reselling its products focusing on the U.S. and European markets.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global printed electronics market are:

BASF SE

DuPont

Molex, Inc.

PARC, a Xerox company

E-Ink Holdings, Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

