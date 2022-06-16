Sales Revenue Of Gene Therapy Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

The latest study by Fact.MR on gene therapy market underlines a 6-year forecast between 2020 and 2026. The study examines key trends that are currently shaping the growth trajectory of gene therapy market.

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

The Fact.MR study scrutinizes the global gene therapy market on the basis of product, application and key regions.

Product Yescarta

Kymriah

Luxturna

Strimvelis

Gendicine Application Ophthalmology

Oncology

Adenosine Deaminase?Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID) Region The US

Europe

Rest of World

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Gene Therapy Market Manufacturer?

The data provided in the Gene Therapy market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

Competitive Landscape

The global gene therapy market is fiercely competitive, with only a few major players. Companies like Amgen Inc., Bluebird Bio, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics, Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Spark Therapeutics (Roche AG), and UniQure N.V., have a sizable market share in the Gene Therapy market. To secure a position in the global market, various strategic alliances such as collaborations, acquisitions, and the launch of advanced products have been formed.

In October 2021, the National Institutes of Health, the United States Food and Drug Administration, ten pharmaceutical companies, and five non-profit organizations announced a collaboration to accelerate the development of gene therapies for the 30 million Americans who suffer from a rare disease. Such initiatives are expected to boost demand for gene therapy.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported updates on its investigational gene therapy programs in clinical development in February 2022. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued additional requests to the Company for information needed to resolve the clinical hold of the PHEARLESS Phase 1/2 study of BMN 307 issued in September 2021.

Novartis acquired Gyroscope Therapeutics in December 2021, adding a one-time gene therapy that could transform care for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.

Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cell-based gene therapy, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2021 to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma who have not responded to, or whose disease has returned after, at least four prior lines (different types) of therapy. Abecma is the first FDA-approved cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

