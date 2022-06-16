The Global Automatic Barriers Market Is Anticipated To Progress At A Steady 5.4% CAGR Through 2031

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the Automatic Boom Barriers market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR offers a detailed market analysis of the Automatic Boom Barriers.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for Automatic Boom Barriers. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for Automated Boom Barriers Market across various industries and regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automatic barriers market is expected to add 1.7X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Boom barriers account for substantial chunk of the market, equivalent to two-third of the global market share.

Aluminium as a material is the fastest-growing segment in the market, owing to rapid growth in demand from emerging economies, especially India and China.

Among the applications, railway crossings account for the highest share of around 35%.

Bollard type automatic barriers are anticipated to hold around 24.5% market share by 2031.

Europe is set to hold a leading share by the end of FY2031, and will be the fastest-growing regional market through 2031.

After initial setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for automatic barriers is set to recover by the second quarter of 2021.

Competitive Landscape

According to market research analysis by Fact.MR, Lindsay Corporation, A-Safe, Valmont Industries, Avon Barriers, Hill & Smith Holdings, Nice, Came, FAAC, Newgate, Tiso Turnstiles, Heald, and Gandhi Automation Pvt. Ltd. are identified as key players manufacturing automatic barriers.

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, A-Safe entered into a partnership with DSV to provide the protection of automatic barriers for its new distribution centre in Netherland. DSV started its new centre in Netherlands spanning 94,000 square meters. A-Safe installed various barrier products such as automatic bollards, pedestrian barriers, and rack protection.

In 2020, Faac group launched a new product – FAAC 844 3PH electronic control boards, which can be used in gate barriers. This newly launched operator allows control of magnetic encoders via a control board, which helps achieve the functions necessary in today’s installations.

In 2018, Tiso Turnstiles developed and launched a Sweeper-S speed barrier gate with the slimmest footprint. The mechanism, which rotates the wings, looks like an additional extension to make turnstile wider. Whereas, the cabinet is only 110 mm wider, which allows it to fit in small spaces.

In 2018, Newgate partnered with Clerk Fencing as a distributor in Ireland. Clerk Fencing is a manufacturer of security products such as railings, gates, and automated bollards. This partnership will lead them to grow the business of fencing gates in Ireland.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering automatic barriers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Segments Covered in Automatic Barriers Industry Analysis

By Device Automatic Boom Barriers Automatic Bollards Automatic Barrier Gates Automatic Height Restrictor Barriers

By Material Automatic Aluminium Barriers Automatic Steel Barriers Automatic Iron Barriers

By Application Automatic Barriers for Railway Crossings Automatic Barriers for Toll Plazas Automatic Barriers for Airports Automatic Barriers for Perimeter Security Others

By End User Residential Automatic Barriers Commercial Automatic Barriers Retail Sector Corporate & Commercial Building / Parks Education & Research Institutes Hospitality Sector Healthcare Facilities Sports Stadiums / Arenas Industrial & Manufacturing Warehouses & Distribution Others Automatic Barriers for Government



