Global Sales Of Dry Textured Soy Protein Is Expected To Witness A CAGR 6.4% To Surpass A Value Of US$ 1.6 Bn By 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dry Textured Soy Protein. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Dry Textured Soy Protein Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=527

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dry Textured Soy Protein market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Dry Textured Soy Protein

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Dry Textured Soy Protein, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dry Textured Soy Protein Market.

With increasing diseases associated with meat, for instance bird flu and swine flu, plant-derived proteins are gaining high traction owing to growing consumption by health conscious people worldwide. Increasing demand for vegetable proteins has directly spurred the consumption of their textured soy counterparts. Another factor pushing the sales of textured soy proteins includes growing preference for meat substitutes. Meat substitutes offer various health benefits by filing the nutritional gaps in regular diets.

With growing incidences of diabetes and rising cholesterol, demand for low fat healthy diet is rising. This has triggered the consumption of vegan food among health conscious population across the globe. Meat substitutes are becoming a priority in regular meals as they deliver high national value and low fat diet. Also, increasing standards of living of people and high GHDI are expected to influence the consumption of not-so-cost efficient meat substitutes. This is expected to exert a positive impact on the consumption of textured soy proteins in the years to follow. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking several research and development initiatives to develop superior and novel quality products to cater to the growing demand of health conscious people.

According to Fact.MR, the volume of textured soy proteins across the globe is expected to touch over 1,364,000 tons by the end of the year of assessment (2026), which is influenced with increasing consumption of the product.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=527

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to be at the Apex With Respect to Consumption of Textured Soy Proteins

Textured soy proteins have witnessed high consumption among middle class population in Asian countries. With increasing cardiovascular disorders in the region, the demand for healthy diet is rising, which has pushed the sales of vegan foods and low fat products. This has triggered the consumption of textured soy proteins among population of emerging countries such as India and China. Moreover, growing health trend has surprisingly pushed the consumption of high protein diet in the region. These factors are driving the growth of the textured soy protein market in this region. According to research report, by end of assessment period, the sales of textured soy proteins in APEJ is estimated to reach US$ 1500 Mn supported by high demand for soy protein concentrates.

Other Key Highlights on Global Textured Soy Protein Market

As compared to soy protein isolates and other soy products, consumption of soy protein concentrates is higher and is expected to soar in the coming years. According to Fact.MR, soy protein concentrates consumption is expected to grow by 8.5% during the assessment period

With respect to form, demand for dry textured soy proteins is higher than liquid. The main aspect deriving this demand is convenience while cooking and intake. Moreover, from a distribution standpoint, dry food items pose less challenges as compared to liquid products. Sale of dry textured soy proteins s expected to reach a value of over US$ 2 Bn by 2026 end

Application of textured soy proteins is high in infant nutrition and bakery products. Infant diet is gaining high steam since past years, which has pushed the consumption of high protein diet. This has driven the demand for textured soy proteins in infant formula as well. Moreover, the use of textured soy proteins in bakery products is anticipated to grow at a comparatively higher pace in the coming years

Key players involved in the production of textured soy proteins are focusing on emerging economies and also striving to innovate the products by enhancing their quality. Major companies include Cargill Inc., Arla Foods, Costantino Special Protein, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt.Ltd., Solae LLC and Bunge.

Market Taxonomy

Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA Product Type Soy protein concentratesSoy protein isolatesOthers Form DryLiquid Application Meat substitutesDairy alternativesInfant nutritionBakery productsCereals & snacksAnimal FeedOther Application

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/527

Key Question answered in the survey of Dry Textured Soy Protein market report:

Sales and Demand of Dry Textured Soy Protein

Growth of Dry Textured Soy Protein Market

Market Analysis of Dry Textured Soy Protein

Market Insights of Dry Textured Soy Protein

Key Drivers Impacting the Dry Textured Soy Protein market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Dry Textured Soy Protein market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Dry Textured Soy Protein



More Valuable Insights on Dry Textured Soy Protein Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Dry Textured Soy Protein, Sales and Demand of Dry Textured Soy Protein, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com