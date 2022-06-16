E-Commerce Industry to Boost Demand for Thermal Transfer Labels Market – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Thermal Transfer Label to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Thermal Transfer Label. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Thermal Transfer Label Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Thermal Transfer Label market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Thermal Transfer Label

The global thermal transfer labels market is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period. Application in trading, logistics, and transportation will account for around two-third of overall market share. Thermal transfer labels are used in logistics for packaging, labelling, tracking, and identifying in industries such as e-Commerce, food & beverages, transportation, retail, semiconductors, and other industries. These labels can be printed using a desktop printer, mobile printer, or even industrial printers.

Key Market Segments Material Paper Thermal Transfer Labels Polyester Thermal Transfer Labels PP Thermal Transfer Labels PE Thermal Transfer Labels Other Materials

Printer Type Desktop Thermal Transfer Labels Industrial Thermal Transfer Labels Mobile Thermal Transfer Labels

Application Thermal Transfer Labels for Food & Beverages Thermal Transfer Labels for Healthcare Thermal Transfer Labels for Trading, Logistics & Transportation Thermal Transfer Labels for Industrial Goods & Products Thermal Transfer Labels for Semiconductors & Electronics Retail Thermal Transfer Labels Thermal Transfer Labels for Other Products

Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ Middle East Africa



Competitive Landscape

The global thermal transfer labels market is a distributed market, with key players present across all regions.

For instance:

3M Company is one of the leading manufacturers of thermal transfer labels, and its manufacturing plants are distributed all over the world.

CCL industries Inc. is gaining more revenue by acquiring different companies across regions, which will help it increase its annual revenue.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd. is acquiring other companies and expanding its manufacturing capacity, launching new products, and focusing on innovation in manufacturing, such as using RFID technology.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for thermal transfer labels for trading, logistics & transportation applications is expected to grow 1.8X over the next ten years, and account for nearly 70% of the market share by 2031.

The APEJ region has the highest market share since the past five years with an average market share of 32% to 34%, and is expected to stay in the top place with an average share of 35% to 38% over the forecast period.

Paper thermal transfer labels hold major market value share as compared to polyester thermal transfer labels, with nearly 1.2X market value.

The market in Japan is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 277 Mn over the forecast period.

The market in Latin America is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% from 2021 to 2031, while Mexico is expected to gain 816 BPS by 2031.

“Growth of e-Commerce and trading, logistics & transportation industry shall play a vital role in demand growth of thermal transfer labels,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Thermal Transfer Label Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Thermal Transfer Label market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Thermal Transfer Label market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Thermal Transfer Label Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Thermal Transfer Label Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Thermal Transfer Label Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Thermal Transfer Label Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Thermal Transfer Label: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Thermal Transfer Label sales.

More Valuable Insights on Thermal Transfer Label Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Thermal Transfer Label, Sales and Demand of Thermal Transfer Label, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

