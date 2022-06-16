Amplifying Silicone Semiconductors Demand is Expected to Boost Electrical Steel Market – Fact.MR Study

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Electrical Steel to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The electrical steel market is forecast to exhibit an annual growth of over 5% in 2021, expected to surpass US$ 37 Bn by the end of 2021. Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- reckons electrical steel sales to surpass a valuation of US$70 Bn by 2031. Non-grain oriented electrical steel is anticipated to reign supreme, while grain oriented steel demand will proliferate at approximately 6% CAGR by 2021-end.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electrical Steel. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electrical Steel market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electrical Steel, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electrical Steel Market.



Segmental Overview

By Product Type: Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

By Application: Electric Steel for Inductors Electric Steel for Motors Electric Steel for Transformers

By End Use: Electrical Steel for Automobiles Electrical Steel for Manufacturing Electrical Steel for Energy Generation Electrical Steel for Household Appliances Electrical Steel for Other End Uses



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Grain-oriented electrical steel to grow rapidly, contributing 51% share in the market

Transformers anticipated to account for more than 40% of total revenue in 2021

Energy generation to account for over 33% revenue share for electrical steel

Sales of electrical steel to expand at approximately 5% CAGR in the U.S

India to account for over 2 out of 5 electrical steel sales, amid extensive power infrastructure development

China to surpass the 50% revenue threshold for the East Asian market by 2031

Sales of electrical steel likely to expand at above 6% CAGR across Japan

“Amplifying demand for silicon semiconductors will continue to be the leading user of silicone material and electrical steel is often referred to as silicon steel,”says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the electrical steel market are eyeing collaborations with other players to enhance their product production capacity in order to fulfil the expanding demand of a growing client base. Additionally, sustainable manufacturing practices are acquiring precedence:

In July 2021, Cogent Power, the European division of Tata Steel, conformed to the European Commission’s Fit to 55 package. This initiative aims to propose a new climate law to achieve a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, requiring the company to produce electrical steel more sustainably

Likewise, in July 2021, JFE Steel Corporation announced an agreement with NYK Line, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Mitsui O.S.K Lines to charter three LNG-fueled bulk carriers for transporting iron ore, coal and electrical steel from overseas locations to its factories in Japan

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Electrical Steel Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Electrical Steel market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Electrical Steel market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Electrical Steel Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Electrical Steel Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Electrical Steel Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Electrical Steel Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Electrical Steel: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Electrical Steel sales.

More Valuable Insights on Electrical Steel Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Electrical Steel, Sales and Demand of Electrical Steel, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

